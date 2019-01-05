Growing costs, shrinking profits lead to business closures in Fredericton's downtown

Jackie Veinott watched as her shop "went downhill."

For the last six years, Veinott has owned Things, The Hippie Boutique on Regent Street in Fredericton. Before that, she was a longtime employee of the store, having worked there since 1996.

Now, she's decided it's time to close up shop.

"I was going through the books in November of maybe three or four years ago ... The November sales were $22,000," she said. "Last November, sales were $8,200."

Veinott said construction, a lack of parking and the spring flooding meant customers have had a hard time getting to her store.

Online shopping and the legalization of cannabis are other factors. The marijuana paraphernalia she sold for years is now sold in more places at cheaper prices, she said.

"I've been mulling it over in my head now for I don't know how long and it's just not viable," she said.

"When you go home and you're not sleeping at night because you don't know who you can pay, if they're going to shut the power off, it's not fun."

Veinott's store joins a not-so-short list of businesses in downtown Fredericton that have closed their doors in the past year: Read's, Second Spin Records, the Owl's Nest Book Shop and Damda restaurant, to name just some.

Over the holidays came the announcements that two more restaurants are shuttering — The Ale House and McGinnis Landing.

"It just came to the time," said Ale House owner Doug Williams, who cited operating costs and increased competition.

"It's a really big space with a lot of overhead. And it's too much overhead to be in the craft beer business right now," he said.

The challenges for small businesses in many ways are growing.

Worksafe premiums are almost double what they were two years ago, despite a recent bit of relief when the Higgs government took over and implemented a smaller increase than planned.

Canada Pension Plan contributions for employers have also increased and minimum wage has gone up, too.

Matthew Savage, owner of Savage's Bike Shop and president of Downtown Fredericton Inc. (Joe MacDonald CBC News)

"You're doing more with less, ultimately," said Matthew Savage, owner of Savage's Bike Shop in downtown and the president of Downtown Fredericton Inc.

"Personally, I try not to focus too much on it. There's not a whole lot I can do about it. But you just deal with it as a business owner the best you can, you make cuts where you can and to a point, you do a lot more with a lot less and get creative," he said.

Going against the trend, Savage is expanding his business on King Street. Just a few blocks down from there, Graystone Brewing is expanding as well. There are also new buildings going up — an office and retail building on Carleton and Brunswick streets, and another on Regent Street.

But Krista Ross, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce said ultimately, it takes customer support to keep businesses open.

"The people that are working in those office buildings, they want to have great restaurants to go to. They want to have pubs and bars. They want to have shops to visit. They want to be able to buy a book or a magazine downtown, so those things are important," she said.

"We have to support the businesses in order for them to stay."