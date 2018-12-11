New office building in downtown Fredericton gets council approval despite privacy concerns

A controversial development that will see a six-storey office building in downtown Fredericton, received final approval from city council Monday night.

Developers with Queen Street Capital Inc., plan to demolish buildings located at the 100 block of Regent Street. But before the company could do that, developers required a zoning bylaw amendment for the 25.3 metre building.

Fredericton's zoning bylaws for building height in downtown are limited to a maximum of 12 metres, but allows up to 25 metres with approval and an amendment from council.

Amending a bylaw

Richard Duijnstee says he's concerned about the privacy he will lose with office windows looking out onto the terrace of his downtown condo. (Gary Moore/CBC)

At a Monday night council meeting, the majority of city councillors voted in favour of amending the bylaw to allow the developer to proceed with plans for the building, which will double the height of the building that's currently there now.

Coun. Eric Price and Coun. Kate Rogers were the only two to vote against the amendment.

Last month, residents of the neighbouring Regency Park building expressed their concerns over the proposed plans.

Richard Duijnstee, a condo owner at Regency Park, shared his frustration with council's decision after Monday's vote.

"I'm very disappointed," he said. "Apparently office spaces and big buildings have precedence over the mixed neighbourhood."

A loss of privacy

Duijnstee, whose condo overlooks Regent and King streets, says the new building will block part of his view, and he'll lose his privacy.

"From my balcony, from my kitchen window, from my living room living window — I will be looking directly into office spaces."

Duijnstee bought his condo in July and didn't receive any indication that a new development next door was going to be built.

Coun. Bruce Grandy, who's the chair of the city's development committee, says the city doesn't favour developing offices over condos.

Diversity downtown

"Part of the planning process is looking at how you diversify commercial and residential together, and how they can live together."

Grandy added that development is part of living in the downtown area.

"I think you have to realize that just because you move into a building, doesn't mean something different is not going to go up beside you."

Coun. Grandy expects the developer to start building early in the new year.