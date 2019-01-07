Downtown Fredericton Inc. may ask for construction compensation

Recent closures in Fredericton's downtown have many worried about the future of small businesses in the city core.

Last week, King Street Ale House served its last beer shortly after the closure of McInnis Landing, another popular watering hole.

In 2018, a slew of businesses in downtown Fredericton closed, including Owl's Nest Bookstore, Read's Newsstand and Cafe and Second Spin Records.

Matt Savage, owner of Savage's Bike Shop and president of Downtown Fredericton Inc., said construction is a key challenge facing businesses downtown.

He said Downtown Fredericton Inc. plans to look at the construction compensation plan Montreal implemented last year.

"I think it's a great thing to look at … I think there are some certain realities that when a business, when you can't walk in the door, absolutely we should consider [compensation]," Savage said.

Matthew Savage, owner of Savage's Bike Shop, is president of Downtown Fredericton Inc. (Joe MacDonald CBC News)

Montreal has capped the funding at $30,000 maximum per business per year.

Savage said in most cases money given won't reach the maximum.

"For example, if you're down 25 per cent in August, all things being equal, we can take a look at that and look at what you filed in the previous year and make adjustments," he said.

"So even five, six thousand dollars can go a long way."

A Canadian Federation of Independent Business says 41 per cent of businesses it surveyed have been negatively impacted by construction in the past five years.

Luke Randall, owner of Endeavours and Think Play, said better planning and communication is needed around construction in Fredericton's downtown. (Joe MacDonald/CBC)

Luke Randall, owner of Endeavours and Think Play on Queen Street, said more planning and communication from city hall on the likely impact of construction projects could alleviate some problems.

"Certainly we need construction downtown … but if we don't have businesses here now, what's the point of having a long term downtown?" Randall asked.

Creative solutions during construction season could also help draw people downtown.

"Perhaps if a street's being shut down and we have space we could do street festivals or events in those areas," he said.

Constriction in downtown Fredericton this summer proved harmful to businesses such as Jackie Veinott's Things, the Hippie Boutique on Regent Street.

"Nails in the coffin started in the spring of last year," Veinott said.

"We had the flood, and so everybody was told to stay out of downtown, and then we didn't even get a chance to recuperate from the flood and they closed the corner of Regent and Queen to do the construction work."

Veinott announced on her business's Facebook page last Thursday that she was closing up shop.

Last spring's flood kept many people away from the shops and restaurants downtown. (Patrick Morrell/CBC )

Savage said it's heartbreaking to see business owners affected by things such as construction and increases in WorkSafeNB premiums and Canada Pension plan contributions, but people should expect and be ready for hard times.

"I also believe the onus is somewhat on the business owner," he said. "For example, have a rainy day fund in place. When you know that 41 percent of businesses are being affected like this, you'd be remiss to pretend that it isn't going to happen to you.

"A lot of these things happen due to changing business climate. Look at Blockbuster, for example. Sometimes things just close, but it creates opportunities for new things to happen."

Some businesses, like outfitters store Radical Edge, are expanding. (Joe MacDonald/CBC)

Savage also pointed to businesses in the downtown that are expanding, including Graystone Brewery, outfitters store Radical Edge and his own bike shop.

Downtown Fredericton Inc. hasn't met to discuss the construction compensation plan yet, but Savage confirmed it is something the group will call for.