Construction of Fredericton's 'sexiest building' drops Carleton Street down to 1 lane

After a long construction season, more traffic disruptions are on the way to accommodate a new office building being built in downtown Fredericton.

In one week, a section of Carleton Street will become a one-way street between Brunswick and King streets.

The traffic flow change will last for 18 months and result in the removal of 11 parking spaces to make way for the construction of 140 Carleton St., which the developer has described as Fredericton's "sexiest building."

Jordan Forsythe, a project manager with Bird Construction who is involved in the building's construction, made an urgent request during Monday night's city council meeting.

He said timing is everything.

Changes to Carleton Street traffic could start within a week and are expected to last for 18 months. (Submitted/Bird Construction)

"Currently, the conditions on site would permit us to get down to grade and begin to come up out of the ground, prior to the seasonal shifts in the water table," he said.

"Everyday that we get on site is just one more day that we can limit the risk to all stakeholders involved."

To meet the request, council voted to hold a rare emergency third reading, following the first and second reading of the bylaw, leaving no opportunity for public input.

Coun. Kate Rogers and Coun. John MacDermid voted against the motion.

"Someone's urgency can't become our emergency," Rogers said at the meeting.

Although Rogers supports the development, the city councillor said she's disappointed that council didn't follow its usual process, which would've given two weeks before the third and final reading. This would've also given council time to hear from the public.

"It just felt irresponsible to me to vote in favour of that without hearing from the constituents," she said.

Staff had a week to plan

Coun. Kate Rogers was one of two city councillors to vote against the changes to traffic flow on Carleton Street. (Gary Moore/CBC)

The developer of 140 Carleton St. first spoke to city staff a week ago about the possibilities of the traffic changes.

Council debated the issue for about 20 minutes during its meeting Monday evening and ultimately the motion passed.

Deputy Mayor Steven Hicks says the timing isn't perfect but didn't want to slow down the development.

"Staff is comfortable with it, I'm comfortable with it, he said.

"I don't know what delaying it two more weeks is going to do but potentially cost the developer money."