Businesses frustrated as construction takes over downtown Fredericton

Business owners aren't sold on the latest construction projects in downtown Fredericton this year.

Summer is typically the busiest time of year for downtown businesses — but not this year.

"Locals are avoiding the downtown core ... at all costs to get home and not be caught in the headache of all the traffic jams," said Shawna Foster, owner of Moco Downtown on Regent Street.

City crews are repairing the intersection of Queen and Regent streets, forcing the area to close.

Bruce McCormack, general manager of Downtown Fredericton Inc., has said businesses found out less than 48 hours before construction started and were told it would last about four days.

Now it's going to be about four weeks by the end of June.

There are 22 major construction projects taking place in Fredericton this summer, which will cost more than $30 million.

Business owners in Fredericton's downtown core received letters a few days prior to construction. The letters informed businesses there was going to be construction for many weeks.

Foster said she would've appreciated a bit more of a warning from city officials about the road closure.

"A heads up that it might be closed [and] in front, the business might look like a danger zone for a month," she said.

'Business isn't there'

Foster said she was frustrated when she received the letter because she wasn't consulted by the city about the construction and how this would impact her business.

"It was out of our control," she said. "That was just after the flood had happened, which already had a dramatic impact on us."

Another major project in the downtown area includes renewing sewer mains along St. Anne's Point Boulevard. But it's affecting businesses and pushing customers away.

The major artery will be closed for 11 weeks and is expected to be completed on Aug. 4.

Krista Neves, owner of the Snooty Fox on Regent Street, said construction is affecting everyone in the area.

"People aren't even walking down the streets as much as they used to because it's blocked right off," said Neves.

The local business owner said it's also difficult to keep employees working throughout their shifts.

"We've been sending them home because the business isn't there," she said. "It's tough on them as well."

Meanwhile, McCormack said construction has cost restaurants in the area more than $100,000 combined.

Making the best out of a bad situation

Mike Babineau, owner of Cora on Queen Street, said the city hasn't been properly communicating with them over when the streets would be closed near his business and for how long.

He said if it was communicated to them sooner than just a few days, they would've been able to plan ahead.

"So we can better forecast our schedules [and] make a marketing plan to work through these hurdles," he said.

Business owners have been trying to make the best out of a bad situation.

But they haven't had much luck in the process.

A group of downtown business owners proposed opening the street up as a weekly patio. But they haven't received any response from the city to move ahead with the project.

Babineau said he has spoken with city officials who have promised to work with downtown businesses in the future.

"It's just a little tough when it comes up over and over again; we really need to nip that in the bud," he said.

CBC News has reached out to the city for a response.

A quick job

Although they believe the projects are warranted, businesses feel the city could be a bit more efficient in their time management.

"The job has to be done, understandably, so put the money toward making them work 24/7," Neves said. "They have to get the job done to get traffic flow moving again."

Shawna Foster, owner of Moco Downtown, wishes the city would've given more notice of construction along St. Anne's Point Boulevard this summer. (Stephanie Sirois/CBC)

The business owners are hoping the city will extend their hours and have crews working on evenings and weekends to get the job done sooner.

"It's frustrating on a Friday at 3 [p.m.] and it's a beautiful sunny day and there's no construction going on," said Foster.

"It feels almost like a slap in the face to the business owners."