Saint John man guilty of online child luring is a 'predator,' Crown says

Andrew Michael Douglas admits to extorting nude images of teenage girls online.

The Saint John man also admits threatening to hurt them when they refused to send him pictures. The 33-year-old habitual sex offender even threatened to kill himself to get nude pictures — in one case, from a girl as young as nine years old.

In his pre-sentence report, Douglas said he shouldn't be allowed a cellphone because he couldn't help himself.

Douglas has pleaded guilty to all seven charges against him and was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, but provincial court Judge Kelly Winchester said she first wants to review the case law and the range of sentences that have been imposed in similar cases.

Douglas is now scheduled to be sentenced next Tuesday.

Crown prosecutor Jill Knee said the RCMP's internet child exploitation unit was notified about some concerning online activity last April. Investigators eventually traced the activity to Douglas.

Officers found 370 "new" images of child pornography and 134 videos. They also discovered that Douglas was using aliases and profile images of teenage boys that he found online.

Among the images were those of a teenage girl who appeared to be about 12 to 15 years old.

Police in Saint John recognized an area of the city next to a middle school, and the principal was able to identify the girl in the photos.

The girl told police she believed she had been communicating with a teenage boy named Alex McIntyre. She also confirmed that she had sent him nude images of herself. She said there had been talk about getting together in person, but that never happened.

She told investigators that Douglas even directed her on what to take pictures of.

Several times, Douglas threatened to kill himself when she refused, including saying he would jump off a bridge.

In one exchange Knee read to the court, the girl said she wasn't comfortable sending nude photos of herself. She said it felt "weird."

He responded, "Bye. I'm jumping."

She told him not to and he repeated, "Bye. I'm jumping."

Rehabilitation does not appear to be in the cards for Mr. Douglas.​​​ - Prosecutor Jill Knee

Knee said there were 910 pages of conversations between Douglas and his victim.

Another victim said she believed she was communicating with an 18-year-old named Kyle Lanigan. There were discussions about getting together in person, but Douglas used COVID as an excuse not to meet.

Another victim, this one 15, believed she was communicating with 17-year-old Kyle Lanigan.

Douglas threatened her when she said she didn't want to send nude photos of herself, which she eventually did. She even sent nude photos of her nine-year-old sister.

As required by law, Winchester examined the photos and video to confirm they constituted child pornography. She described some for the court record, including ones of teenage and "pre-pubescent" girls engaged in sex acts with adult males.

Knee said Douglas's pre-sentence report was hardly positive. She said he has shown a pattern of behaviour and has made "minimal effort" in programs designed to address his problems.

"Rehabilitation does not appear to be in the cards for Mr. Douglas," she said.

Based on his most recent crimes, Knee said Douglas is a "predator."

When given a chance to address the judge, Douglas, wiping away tears, apologized to the court and the victims.

Previous history

Douglas has a long history of sex offences. In 2011, he was registered as a sex offender after he admitted to pretending to be a young girl on Facebook and trying to persuade a 10-year-old girl to show him her breasts.

In 2017, Douglas was sentenced to two years in jail for sexually assaulting a disabled man in a Saint John special care home where they both lived.

Douglas was serving a conditional sentence for a 2016 sexual assault when he was placed in the home by the Department of Social Development.

The mother of the disabled victim filed a lawsuit against the province, and Douglas and his father, Michael Douglas. The home was named as a third party.

The lawsuit claimed the province was negligent when it allowed Douglas, who was already a registered sex offender, to be placed in one of its special care homes where, within weeks of his arrival, he molested the victim.

A publication ban protects the identity of the victim and his mother.

The claim against the province said the victim suffered mental anguish, nightmares and flashbacks as a result of the sexual assault.

It also said the victim attempted suicide in the special care home on July 2, 2017.

At the time of Douglas's placement in the home on Jan. 11, 2017, the province knew he'd been incarcerated for 40 days as a result of assaulting a girlfriend and had been serving an 18-month conditional sentence, according to the statement of defence.

The province said it asked Michael Douglas to disclose his son's criminal background to the special-care-home operator before he moved in. According to the province, the father confirmed to the Department of Social Development that he did so.

Province and operator disagree

According to the province, a team meeting took place about a week after Douglas moved in, and was attended by Andrew Douglas, his parents, the home operator, a mental health worker, and a probation officer.

In her statement of defence, Joann Lapointe, the operator of the special care home, said she was not provided with all relevant information regarding Douglas's criminal history and wasn't warned he may have posed a danger to her other residents.

That lawsuit, however, was dropped last year. According to the file, it was discontinued without costs, and the plaintiffs are "barred" from bringing a subsequent action against" the defendants.

All cross-claims were also halted.

Despite attempts to reach several of the parties, it is not known why the lawsuit was discontinued.