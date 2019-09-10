Deaths of Dieppe couple being treated as double homicide, police say

The suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Dieppe over the weekend are now being investigated as homicides, RCMP say in a news release.

The bodies of a 78-year-old man and 74-year-old woman were found in an Amirault Street home on Saturday. The couple has yet to be identified.

Autopsies on the man and woman have been scheduled to confirm how they died.

Anyone with information is urged to call the RCMP's Major Crime Unit at 506-851-7281 or Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.