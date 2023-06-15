Dorothy Shephard quits New Brunswick cabinet in frustration

Dorothy Shephard has resigned from the cabinet of New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs.

Shephard, who has served most recently as social development minister, suggested she'd been struggling for sometime with how the cabinet has functioned under Higgs's leadership.

"I resigned because there is no process," Shephard, who has also served as health minister, told reporters. "Cabinet and caucus are routinely dismissed."

Her letter of resignation to Higgs said it was effective immediately. She will continue to sit in the legislature as a member of the Progressive Conservative caucus.

"I have had colleagues and friends encourage me to stay in the inner circle to do the best I can do," she said to reporters. "I feel I've done that. but I've run out of runway. There's no accomplishing anything more in this cabinet."

More to come