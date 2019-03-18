Homeless need province and cities to work together, Dorothy Shephard says

New Brunswick's social development minister says the province shouldn't be the only level of government carrying the burden of looking after homeless people.

Cities also have a role to play, Dorothy Shephard said Monday.

"I understand that we certainly carry a large burden to bring this service on behalf of communities," Shephard said in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton. "It has to be a partnership because it wouldn't happen without that partnership."

This comes after Fredericton's planning advisory committee approved a one-month extension to an out-of-the-cold shelter set up in the former Anglican bishop's house on Brunswick Street that was initially set to close March 31.

Last week, Coun. Kevin Darrah, who voted to approve the extension, said the onus to do more now falls on the provincial government because social services are its mandate, not the municipalities' mandate.

Shephard said the province's partnership with both Fredericton and Moncton to reduce homelessness started last fall and continues.

"We wouldn't have had the result of [the] bishop's house being open an extra month without the municipality coming to the table," she said.

Community 'the experts'

While it's the province's role to handle the financing of shelters and organizational matters, Shephard said, it is the municipality's responsibility to bring community support groups together and find potential locations for shelters.

"Their expertise is their community, and so we need that help."

She used the example of Housing First Fredericton, a group trying to eliminate homelessness by building eight micro-houses. She said Mayor Mike O'Brien promoted this to Shephard and her department.

A winter shelter in the former bishop's house in Fredericton will continue to run until the end of April. (Philip Drost/CBC)

Meanwhile, two emergency out-of-the-cold shelters in Moncton were shutting down Monday.

The Humanity Project, a non-profit organization, has been running an overnight shelter at its St. George Street location since Nov. 30, using private donations.

Another shelter, at a former fire hall on Assumption Boulevard, was also set to close.

Going forward

Last week, the provincial government announced an additional $659,000 for shelter operations.

The department said it will also offer mental health support and addiction services, and help people transition to more permanent housing in Fredericton, Moncton and Saint John.

In Moncton, an additional 56 beds will be available at two existing shelters, Nazareth House and Harvest House.

The province will also make available 105 rent supplements in Moncton, Fredericton and Saint John to help provide permanent housing.

Shephard said the money will be spent through community partners, who will be delivering the service in those cities.

The province will also receive federal funding for its housing plan, which is still waiting to be approved, she said.

"The hope is, and the goal is, yeah, we eradicate homelessness," Shephard said.