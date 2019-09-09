Thousands still in the dark as Dorian cleanup continues

Those without power should see it restored by late Monday afternoon or evening, said NB Power spokesperson Marc Belliveau.

About 80,000 customers in New Brunswick were left in the dark Saturday when the remnants of Hurricane Dorian brought high winds and heavy rain to the Maritimes.

About 15,000 customers remain without power Monday morning.

"There could still be some customers today that could go into tomorrow without electricity, but we're really expecting to do the lion's share of the 15,000 today by late afternoon [or] late evening," Belliveau said.

Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe received the brunt of power outages this weekend, Belliveau said.

Broken trees are to blame for most of the power outages. Belliveau said some of the trees are falling over because their roots are over-saturated from the rain.

"They have no power to hold onto the ground anymore and they're tumbling over."

NB Power has 71 crews and 71 contractors working to restore power in the southeast part of the province Monday.

If customers see a downed power line, they're asked to call 1-800-663-6272.

After power is restored in New Brunswick, Belliveau said the company plans to help with power restoration in Nova Scotia. A total of 211,000 Nova Scotia Power customers remained in the dark Monday morning.

Several New Brunswick schools are closed today because of the power outages.

Caledonia Regional High School, Edith Cavell School, Hillsborough Elementary School, Port Elgin Regional School, Riverside Consolidated School, Riverview High School, Shediac Cape School and St. Martins School are closed for the day.