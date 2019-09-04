Dorian could hit New Brunswick this weekend, bringing heavy rain and high winds

New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization has issued an advisory about Hurricane Dorian, which is expected to reach the Atlantic region this weekend, bringing heavy rain and high winds.

Environment Canada predicts Dorian may still be a Category 1 hurricane when it moves into Atlantic waters near Nova Scotia on Saturday night, but diminish to a tropical storm as it moves through the region and over Newfoundland on Sunday.

Rainfall is expected to be significant in the southern Maritimes and parts of Newfoundland, the advisory states.

Most regions will see some tropical force winds that could cause power outages and pounding surf.

As of Wednesday morning, Dorian was a Category 2 hurricane off the coast of Florida and tracking northwest at 13 kilometres an hour, delivering winds of 165 km/h.

Forecasters are warning of life-threatening storm surges between Florida and up through the Carolinas over the next 36 hours.

At least seven deaths have been reported in the Bahamas in the wake of Dorian, which peaked at a Category 5, the most powerful storm on record ever to hit the islands.

As many as 13,000 homes may have been destroyed or severely damaged, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said. Debris and floodwaters stretch several kilometres.

The next update from the Canadian Hurricane Centre is expected at 3 p.m. AT.