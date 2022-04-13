Classes cancelled at Dorchester school day after serious school bus incident

Dorchester Consolidated School is closed Wednesday after something happened on a school bus that left a girl with life-threatening-injuries.

RCMP say that at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, there was an "incident" that caused the child to be injured.

Cpl. Hans Ouellette said the RCMP are still investigating exactly what happened, but he confirmed the bus did not collide with anything.

He said he could not share any other details about what happened.

Ouellette said the girl is in hospital with life-threatening injuries, and RCMP are not treating this as a criminal investigation.

In a letter to parents, school principal June Leger said the district does not have any more information about what happened Tuesday.

CBC News did not receive a response from RCMP until late Wednesday morning. Requests for information went unanswered Tuesday afternoon, evening and early Wednesday.

Memramcook-Tantramar MLA Megan Mitton also said through a spokesperson that she does not have any details.

Parents were alerted to the incident after Anglophone East acting superintendent Pamela Wilson sent out a letter saying "I am so sorry to be informing you of an incident which took place this afternoon involving students from Dorchester Consolidated School on a school bus."

"Our thoughts and hearts are with the families, students and Dorchester staff."

Legere said the K-8 school will be open for people who would like to speak to a member of the eduction support team between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

"If your child would like to come and speak with somebody, please feel free to bring them to the school," Legere wrote.

"An incident of this nature can have an impact on many in our school community."

At around 2 p.m. Tuesday, the New Brunswick RCMP tweeted that Woodlawn Road in Dorchester was closed, with traffic being diverted, "due to a collision." Ouellette clarified Wednesday there was no collision, and it was a single-vehicle incident involving only the school bus.

Two hours later, the force tweeted that the road was open again.