Inmate dies of natural causes at Dorchester Penitentiary

An inmate at Dorchester Penitentiary who had been serving a life sentence for first degree murder and attempted murder has died.

William Jones, 76, died in custody Wednesday of natural causes following an illness, according to a news release from the prison.

Next of kin have been notified.

Jones had been serving an indeterminate sentence since March 8, 1979.

Correctional Services Canada said it will review the circumstances of the death, as it does every time an inmate dies in custody.