Inmate dies of natural causes at Dorchester Penitentiary
An inmate at Dorchester Penitentiary who had been serving a life sentence for first degree murder and attempted murder has died.
William Jones had been serving an indeterminate sentence since 1979
An inmate at Dorchester Penitentiary who had been serving a life sentence for first degree murder and attempted murder has died.
William Jones, 76, died in custody Wednesday of natural causes following an illness, according to a news release from the prison.
Next of kin have been notified.
Jones had been serving an indeterminate sentence since March 8, 1979.
Correctional Services Canada said it will review the circumstances of the death, as it does every time an inmate dies in custody.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.