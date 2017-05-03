Lockdown ends at Dorchester Penitentiary
Six-day lockdown ended Monday and prison returned to normal operations
A lockdown at Dorchester Penitentiary that lasted several days ended Monday after "a number of unauthorized items were found," Correctional Service Canada says.
The agency said it locked down the multi-level security prison last Wednesday so an "exceptional search" could be done.
During a lockdown, prisoners are confined to their cells, and correctional officers, helped by drug-detector dogs, search the building.
The release didn't say what type of items were found.
But the prison said last week that an exceptional search takes place when security information suggests there may be contraband or illicit drugs in the institution.
The prison has now resumed normal operations, said a news release Tuesday.
The lockdown put in place at Dorchester Penitentiary on May 1, 2019 has ended and an exceptional search has been completed. Visits to the institution have resumed. <a href="https://t.co/3noigxD6Q5">https://t.co/3noigxD6Q5</a> <a href="https://t.co/qzNhl2oLwO">pic.twitter.com/qzNhl2oLwO</a>—@CSC_SCC_en
"Correctional Service Canada is strengthening measures to prevent the entry of contraband into its institutions in order to ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone," the release said.
Visits to the institution have also resumed.
