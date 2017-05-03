Dorchester prison under lockdown for 2nd day this week
Dogs brought in to help with search for illicit drugs
Dorchester Penitentiary is in its second day of a lockdown, while officers and dogs search for contraband and illicit drugs.
The lockdown started at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, said Joanne Maillet, acting assistant warden operations.
"Essentially, we're just conducting an exceptional search," she said. "This is something we do when we have security information to suggest that there may be contraband or illicit drugs in the institution."
During a lockdown, offenders are confined to their cells, and correctional officers, helped by drug-detector dogs, do the search of the building.
"We don't know what we have at this point," Maillet said.
No visitors during lockdown
Dorchester Penitentiary is a multi-level security federal prison in Dorchester, just over 40 kilometres southeast of Moncton.
Visits have also been suspended until the search is completed.
Maillet said the prison doesn't know when the lockdown will end but hopes it will be "as soon as possible."
She said normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.
"Basically, when we do an exceptional search, it's to ensure the safety of the institution and of staff members and of inmates," she said.
