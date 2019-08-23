Police search for Dorchester prison inmate who failed to return

Authorities are searching for a Dorchester Penitentiary inmate who failed to return to a community-based residential facility in Moncton.

Jack Woods, 66, was granted an unescorted temporary absence from the minimum security unit.

A warrant for his arrest was issued after Correctional Service of Canada notified Codiac RCMP about Woods's failure to return.

Woods was serving an indeterminate sentence for manslaughter and second-degree murder.

He is five feet seven inches tall and about 222 pounds. He has a fair complexion, blue eyes and brown hair. He has a leopard tattoo on his right upper arm, skull tattoos on his left forearm and upper arm, and is missing his left and right little fingers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP.

Dorchester Penitentiary spokesperson Dan Melanson said he couldn't say whether Woods is a threat to the public.

Correctional Services Canada is investigating the incident and working with police to locate Woods as quickly as possible, a news release issued by the penitentiary said.