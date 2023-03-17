Convicted murderer dies at Dorchester Penitentiary after nearly 51 years behind bars
Melvin Miller, serving an indeterminant sentence for 1st-degree murder and other charges, died Thursday
A convicted murderer who spent nearly 51 years behind bars has died at Dorchester Penitentiary.
Melvin Miller died on Thursday, the federal prison in southeastern New Brunswick announced Friday afternoon.
No information about the cause of his death or the circumstances involved have been released.
"As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances," a news release issued by Emile Belliveau, assistant warden of management services, says.
Correctional Service Canada policy requires that police and the coroner be notified.
At the time of his death, Miller was serving an indeterminate sentence for first-degree murder, attempted murder, robbery and assault of a peace officer, according to the release.
No other details were provided.
Miller's sentence began on June 12, 1972.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?