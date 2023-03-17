Convicted murderer dies at Dorchester Penitentiary after nearly 51 years behind bars

A convicted murderer who spent nearly 51 years behind bars has died at Dorchester Penitentiary.

Melvin Miller died on Thursday, the federal prison in southeastern New Brunswick announced Friday afternoon.

No information about the cause of his death or the circumstances involved have been released.

"As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances," a news release issued by Emile Belliveau, assistant warden of management services, says.

Correctional Service Canada policy requires that police and the coroner be notified.

At the time of his death, Miller was serving an indeterminate sentence for first-degree murder, attempted murder, robbery and assault of a peace officer, according to the release.

No other details were provided.

Miller's sentence began on June 12, 1972.