'Are you crazy?' Dorchester celebrates New Year's Day with annual polar bear dip

If you're feeling a little worse for wear after a wild New Year's Eve, you probably couldn't find a more thrilling way to wake up than a polar dip.

The Dorchester & District Lions Club held its 27th annual polar dip today in the small village about 40 kilometres southeast of Moncton.

Dan Matthews, one of the event's organizers, said the tradition was started by a few friends one New Year's Day close to three decades ago. He said it was probably imbued with a little liquid courage.

"There is a rumour that there might or might not have been some alcohol involved in the process," said Matthews.

"The boys got together on New Year's Day and thought it'd be neat to cut a hole in the ice at Palmer's Pond and jump in the water."

The founders of the dip have continued on since 1994, although one of them missed a year.

"He used the paltry excuse that he had pneumonia or something," said Matthews.

Dipping for a cause

The polar bear dip is an annual event held worldwide, generally to help raise money for different organizations.

In Dorchester, money is raised for the local Boys and Girls Club.

Of course, the task is a little more gruelling in colder climates.

This year people taking the plunge had it easy, with a balmy daytime high of 1 C.

Take a look at some of the craziest polar dips captured all over the province. 0:54

But Matthews said there have been dips conducted at -20 C. When that happens, dippers don't stay in the water too long because of the risk of frost bite.

"People usually make a run for the vehicle and get in the shelter," said Matthews.

What to wear?

Swim trunks and bikinis are the most popular attire for the annual dip.

But Matthews said some people go a little extra step and show up dressed to impress.

"We have one lady ... the first time she showed up, she showed up in her wedding dress," said Matthews.

"She even brought along her maids of honour in full regalia and they jumped in."

But not everyone is keen on jumping into freezing waters, including Matthews himself.

"Are you crazy?"