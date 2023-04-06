Child sex offender Donnie Snook granted review after day parole denied

Former Saint John city councillor Donnie Snook, who is serving an 18-year sentence for numerous child sex offences, has been granted a review hearing after he was denied day parole last summer.

The Parole Board of Canada's appeal division ordered the review March 24, citing as grounds the reasonableness of the July 29 decision and an inadequate or unfair risk assessment.

It found the two-member parole board did not reconcile discordant information in its decision, and did not provide a balanced risk assessment based on all available information to justify its conclusions, particularly with respect to Snook's alleged lack of insight into his triggers and strategies to address his sexual arousal.

Snook, 51, filed an appeal in October, saying he did not feel heard by the board. He claimed the board cut him off, used "high-pressure tactics," and spoke to him with disdain, showing a lack of impartiality.

He also argued the board failed to give appropriate consideration and weight to all information.

"You [Snook] believe that there was a preference by the Board to frame information in a negative light, which was disproportionate to the overwhelmingly positive content in your reports and evaluations," the appeal division board members wrote.

"You consider that the Board drew conclusions that were inconsistent with and unsupported by file information, specifically as it relates to your risk reduction skills and triggers."

Would present 'undue risk'

In its July decision, the parole board concluded Snook did not demonstrate a strong understanding of his triggers, crime cycle or the skills he could use to manage his risk in the community. Much of his plan was based on avoidance, it said.

The former youth-ministry leader had been assessed as a moderate risk for sexual recidivism and low risk for general recidivism, but the parole board remained very concerned with the seriousness of his offences, felt his release plan was insufficient and that he would "present an undue risk to the community."

Snook was sentenced in 2013 after pleading guilty to 46 child exploitation-related charges involving 17 males over a 12-year period, some as young as five. His crimes included sexual assault, making child pornography and extortion.

You wonder why the Board cannot believe that you have progressed after 10 years of diligently applying yourself. - Parole board appeal division members

He was also sentenced to an additional three months after he pleaded guilty to three child exploitation charges involving a boy under 14 in his home province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

"You [Snook] acknowledge that you will always have a pedophilic disorder and argue that having this mental disorder, in and of itself, is not a justifiable reason to deny parole," the appeal division board members wrote.

"You wonder why the Board cannot believe that you have progressed after 10 years of diligently applying yourself."

File information conflicts with board assessment

In reviewing Snook's file, the appeal division noted he completed a recommended sex offender program in 2015 and that the facilitator commented on his understanding of his sexual triggers and strategies to address them in a report at that time.

"To manage his risk in this area, he further identified he will practice thought stopping (i.e. say "stop" and/or "no" immediately), snap his wrist with a rubber band, challenge risky sexual thoughts, ask for help," the facilitator noted.

Snook also said he would manage his emotions through a variety of measures, including deep breathing, visualization, positive self talk, keeping a journal and prayer, according to the facilitator.

Two years later, another program officer wrote about his ability to employ self-management strategies and noted he was not recommended for further programming.

"It it is not clear why the Board preferred its own assessment of your triggers and strategies to manage your arousal to that of the file information," the appeal division board members wrote. "There are considerable examples in your file that suggest you have a thorough understanding of the techniques and skills needed to manage your risky emotions and capacity to use them in risky situations."

Outcome might be the same

As a result, the appeal division board members concluded the board's decision did not rely on an "adequate and fair analysis of all the available information."

It also found the board did not clearly articulate its analytical weighing process, or reconcile this discordant information to justify its decision to deny Snook's release.

"This is not to say that in your case the Board may have come to a different outcome, but it must demonstrate that it meaningfully engaged in this analytical exercise."

The review hearing is expected to be held in May.

Snook was previously denied day parole in 2020.

His sentence doesn't expire until November 2030, but he became eligible for day parole in December 2018 and full parole in June 2019.