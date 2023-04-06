Child sex offender Donnie Snook granted day parole

Former Saint John city councillor Donnie Snook, who is serving an 18-year sentence for numerous child sex-related offences, has been granted day parole.

The Parole Board of Canada ruled Thursday that Snook, 51, has made sufficient progress, accepts the fact he's a pedophile, and can serve the remainder of his sentence in the community without putting the community at undue risk.

"We understand fully that this is a case that has caused — and rightfully so — shock and alarm to the community," Ian Mackenzie said as he delivered the decision on behalf of the two-member board, reversing a rejection of Snook's application last summer.

Snook attended the virtual hearing from Mission Institution, a federal prison in Mission, B.C., where he is currently in minimum security.

"Even though these offences occurred many years ago, there were many, many victims," Mackenzie told him.

"You breached trust in the community, both individually and collectively, and there is a lot of concern about you returning to the community."

But Mackenize stressed the parole board is required to make the least restrictive determination consistent with the protection of society, which will also help Snook return to society as a law-abiding citizen in the long run, when his sentence eventually ends.

Targeted vulnerable children

Snook was sentenced in 2013 after pleading guilty to 46 child exploitation-related charges, including sexual assault, making child pornography and extortion. His crimes involved 17 males over a 12-year period, some as young as five.

He was also sentenced to an additional three months after he pleaded guilty to three child exploitation charges involving a boy under 14 in his home province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

On Thursday, Snook acknowledged the "harm and the hurt" his offences caused.

"I absolutely put myself in a position where I could access vulnerable children," said the former youth-ministry leader, who ran a hot-lunch program. "There is no question about it."

Snook said he himself was sexually abused as a boy and never dealt with that trauma. As a result, he didn't trust men.

"I turned to boys because I felt I was in a position of power."

He groomed his victims, often rewarding them with alcohol and trips to a water park.

"Deceiving others became very much a part of my everyday life."

Today, just thinking about Saint John, or saying the city's name aloud is one of the strategies he uses to manage his urges and keep his "thinking on track," he said.

"It absolutely stops me dead in my tracks in feeling the regret and the remorse and the sadness for what I've done to that community at large and, of course, specifically to my victims."

Numerous conditions

Mackenzie said Snook has accepted responsibility and learned ways to manage his sexual attraction to boys.

He also has a strong release plan in place, which includes acceptance at a halfway house in B.C., and the support of a local organization, his sister and church members, he said.

Snook must abide by numerous conditions, Mackenzie noted.

Among them, he must not be in the presence of anyone under the age of 18, unless accompanied by a responsible adult who knows his criminal history and has been approved by his parole supervisor.

In addition, he has no overnight privileges. He must demonstrate some "stability" in the community first.

His release will be reviewed after six months.

Decision reached within about 30 minutes

Mackenzie and fellow board member Patrick Storey reached their decision after deliberating for about 30 minutes, following a roughly two-hour hearing, granted after Snook successfully appealed for a review of the board's decision last July to deny him day parole.

Mackenzie and Storey peppered Snook with questions during the hearing, pointing out when he hadn't directly answered and challenging whether he was just "parroting" what he'd heard in programs or actually believes what he was saying.

Asked how he'll cope with public scrutiny, Snook said he has come to accept that people "have the right to express their anger or their concern" and he has learned to be respectful of that and remain calm.

"I've been in prison yards where rocks are thrown at me and where I have to keep on walking and not react."

He does worry about being recognized or people "Googling" his name, and how that might affect his life.

"But I've made this bed. … I remind myself that this is on me, and I have to deal with it."

Snook was previously denied day parole in 2020.

His sentence doesn't expire until November 2030, but he became eligible for day parole in December 2018 and full parole in June 2019.