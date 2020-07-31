Italian barber bids farewell after 65-year career

A well-known barber in downtown Moncton hung up his clippers and swept up his shop for the last time Friday.

After 65 years as a barber, Donato di Donato, owner of Beausejour Hairstyling, just off the lobby of the Beausejour Hotel on Main Street, has decided to retire.

"I think it's time to take a break and do a little bit of travelling and try to be a full-time grandpa," said di Donato, who has nine grandchildren.

"I want to enjoy every bit."

Every customer is important

The entrepreneur started out his career at the age of 15 in Italy. From there, his job led him to Switzerland for five years, and then to Moncton, given he knew how to speak French. He settled in the city in 1965.

"Every customer is important to me, whether a doctor or a housekeeper," said di Donato, who turned 80 in February.

Di Donato's final haircuts were for his two grandsons, Dario and Nicco, and his youngest son, Roberto. The family will not be taking over the business.

Di Donato became a barber at 15 in Italy. (Submitted)

Greg Turner has been a client for more than 50 years. His first visit to di Donato was at the Capital Barber Shop, where the Capital Theatre lobby is located today.

"I was a teenager at the time and it seemed like a really cool place to get a haircut," he said. "It was a happening spot."

Di Donato cutting a man's hair in 1979. (Submitted)

Turner said he was a bit nervous at the time, but he was determined to go in.

Then he stumbled into di Donato.

"The haircut's one thing but it's the relationship with the individual," Turner said.

At home in a barbershop

Turner described him as an old-style barber, who always paid a lot of attention to detail.

His barbershop on Main Street, which he owned along with his wife Jeanne for 48 years, was always filled with people coming and going or reading a newspaper.

Di Donato's final customers of the day were his two grandsons and his youngest son. (Mike Heenan/CBC News)

"It was that old-style of feeling like you're at home, or at ease," Turner said. "People would just stop by to say 'Hi' to him."

He said local businesses and people in the community have always gravitated toward di Donato and his shop over the years.

"It's been a real good experience over the years," Turner said.

Customers delivered cards to the Moncton barber for his retirement. (Mike Heenan/CBC News)

Di Donato was also a representative of the Italian consulate and headed the Italian Association of Moncton Inc., for a number of years.

The Italian barber said he is going to miss his customers, who have become more like friends over the years.

"Thank you to the people of Moncton. Thank you very much. Thank you for everything," he said. "I love you."