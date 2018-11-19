Residents of Fredericton's 'tent city' suddenly awash in donations

The nine people living in tents in downtown Fredericton are suddenly finding they're the focus of lot of attention — and donations.

Since last Friday, the residents of the so-called "tent city" have been repeatedly visited by people dropping off clothing and cash.

People have been coming in droves to donate coats, tents, blankets and money. 0:49

"It's overwhelming," said Donna Howe, who says she's been living in a tent for eight months.

"They're bringing winter gear, they're bringing tents, hygiene products," said Howe. "They're bringing sleeping bags, they're bringing chapstick, everything a person would need on a regular basis to live."

Donna Howe says she's been living outdoors in a tent for about eight month and is overwhelmed by the donations that keep showing up. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

On Monday morning a man even donated around $3,000 in cash.

"Definitely overwhelming in capital letters for sure," said James Oickle, who says he recently lived in those same tents for 170 days.

Oickle believes that recent news stories and shared posts about the perils of being homeless in winter weather has sparked the wave of generosity.

About nine people have been living for months in tents near the Victoria Heath Centre on the corner of Smyth Street and Woodstock Road. (Shane Fowler/CBC) "It seems that awareness is getting out there," he said.

On Monday afternoon some tents were so packed full of blankets and quilts there seemed to be little room for anything else.

James Oickle says the influx of cash, clothing and shelter has been a big help to those living outside in winter. (Shane Fowler/CBC) The residents of the tents have started to haul some of the donations to other shelters nearby because of a lack of space.

Not a new problem

Howe suggested it's not just increased public awareness, but the literal increased visibility of the tents and their inhabitants that is responsible for the surge of donations.

She said the bright tents stand out against the fresh snow, and construction forced many of them to relocate from behind a water treatment building to beside it.

"Because it was summertime people really didn't see the emergency in the situation, the severity of it," said Howe. "But now that it's … close to Christmas people are becoming more sentimental."

Many tents are now stuffed full of blankets, quilts, and pillows. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Both Oickle and Howe point out that the homeless issue is not a new one. Many of them have been living under bridges, benches and outdoors for months, in some cases years.

Faith McFarland, the community development coordinator for the community action group on homelessness, says while direct donations may make you feel good the short-term assistance often doesn't last long. (Shane Fowler/CBC) The short-term burst of giving won't do much in the long-term to solve the larger issue, according to some homeless advocates.

"There's a lot of different avenues to support people," said Faith McFarland, the community development coordinator for the community action group on homelessness.

She said money and resources often go much further when used by an organization that has been working with homelessness for years.

"And I just really want to remind people that this crisis didn't create itself overnight."