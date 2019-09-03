RCMP search for Bathurst man missing since early Monday

RCMP in Bathurst are asking the public's help finding Donald Sawyerr, who hasn't been since since leaving his Bathurst home at about 3 a.m. Monday and may have become lost in the woods.

Sawyerr, 32, who sometimes goes by the name Dave, drove away from his home on Nicholas Denys Drive in a black 2010 Dodge Journey with Alberta licence plates.

About three hours later, he was in touch with his family and "indicated" he'd become lost in the woods, said Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh of the New Brunswick RCMP.

"His vehicle was located in Little River near Bathurst at about 5 p.m. yesterday but we've yet to locate Donald Sawyerr," Rogers-Marsh said.

She did not say where he was going when he left home or why he left at 3 a.m.

The vehicle Sawyerr was driving was found in Little River, near Bathurst, according to police. (Submitted/RCMP )

Police dog services, a drone from the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization, and officials with the Department of Energy and Resource Development have helping with the search.

The Acadie-Chaleur Ground Search and Rescue team is also expected to help.

Sawyerr is described as five feet seven inches tall and about 135 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, grey sneakers and a silver watch.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Donald Sawyerr is asked to contact the Bathurst RCMP at 506-548-7771.