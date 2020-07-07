Manslaughter charge withdrawn against Upper Coverdale man

A Crown prosecutor withdrew a manslaughter charge against Donald Kyle, who originally was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of his partner's teenage son last fall.

Kyle's lawyer, Mathieu Boutet, said the Crown withdrew the charge Monday following meetings with the defence and a review of the evidence.

"The Crown has determined that there was no reasonable prospect of conviction," Boutet said Tuesday.

The withdrawal of the charge ends the criminal case against Kyle.

The Upper Coverdale man was first charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Evan Straight.

On Oct. 13, 2019, RCMP responded to a call about a disturbance at an Osprey Road residence southwest of Moncton and found Straight with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Straight later died in hospital.

The court was previously told the gun linked to Straight's death was a 12-gauge shotgun.

The murder charge was later reduced to to manslaughter and Kyle was released from custody.

A preliminary hearing had been scheduled for Aug. 31 to Sept. 1.