Saint John mayor defends property tax levy in outlying communities

After flak from suburban neighbours, Saint John Mayor Don Darling is defending a city proposal that would tax the residents of outlying communities.

"Part of the strategy does call for strengthening the core of Saint John, but the end goal is a stronger region," Darling said in an interview with Information Morning Saint John.

The proposal would allow the city to collect $6 million annually from outlying communities through a property tax levy or by putting road tolls at key entrance points to the city.

A levy would add about $265 per year to the average household property tax in communities outside city limits.

Darling said the cost-sharing model between Saint John and the suburbs is broken and needs to be fixed.

"We've got regions outside the city that are thriving, and we've got a region inside the city that isn't that has lots of social challenge and lots of other issues."

The additional money would be used to lower taxes and debt and make the region more attractive for people to live, Darling said.

On Friday, the mayors of Quispamsis and Rothesay said they were blindsided by the proposal.

Quispamsis Mayor Gary Clark and Rothesay Mayor Nancy Grant said they were not consulted either.

"Our residents are being asked to add hundreds of dollars to their tax bills … to go straight to Saint John, with our having no say in how it's going to be used," said Grant.

Don Darling talks about the proposals to generate new financial support for Saint John.

Darling said meetings were held last year where the idea of sharing costs was discussed, and a report was

published by the province.

"There were conversations, there were meetings," Darling said.

Clark said he was disappointed by the decision but not surprised.

Gary Clark is mayor of Quispamsis. Nancy Grant is mayor of Rothesay.

"I flatly reject any suggestion that we don't already contribute our fair share to the city," Clark said, noting that Quispamsis already contributes money to regional facilities commissions and economic development initiatives.

The City of Saint John receives about $17 million from outlying communities annually.

The city's proposal also calls for the province to make major property tax reforms for heavy industry and slash jobs.

The reforms could mean a $1.3 million cut to the police force, the closure of a city rink, $750,000 removed from the public transit budget and reduced street maintenance.