Dominion Park in Saint John reopens after first round of renovations

With sunny skies, a live band, and children splashing on the beach, Dominion Park reopened in Saint John on Saturday.

The park's facilities were being heavily damaged by floods in 2019, but have been rebuilt in the first phase of a $1.4-million project.

The Saint John community attended the reopening in full force, filling the park's beach on the Saint John River.

The party included a barbecue, paddle boarding and face painting, and drew both longtime city residents and newcomers.

Rahima Mahbub and Mohd Moinuddin brought their young son for their first summertime visit to the park after moving to Saint John last winter.

(Lars Schwarz/CBC)

Mahbub said events like this give her family the opportunity to connect with the community.

"For us it is very important, we're coming from different countries and we don't have any family members here," she said.

"So it's really fun for the kids because they'll be closer to the country, they'll feel we belong to this place."

Jill Roberts grew up in Saint John and attended Saturday's reopening.

She remembers coming to the park since she was three years old, and has fond memories of swimming out to a raft and spending the day with friends as a teenager.

"It's such a beautiful spot and I'm so happy to be here again and see the changes," Roberts said.

New park features

The park has some new additions, including a building that will house a canteen next summer, as well as a sunset plaza with shade protection.

One focus of the new project was accessibility, so permanent ramps for water access and fully-accessible changing and washroom facilities will soon be installed.

Derek Chaisson, chair of the Dominion Park Community Park Association, said the park has existed for more than 100 years and many people in Saint John have memories of coming to the park with friends and family.

(Lars Schwarz/CBC)

"This place has always been a very busy place and it's been cherished by the community. Everyone is just overjoyed to just see this come to fruition," Chaisson said.

Funding for the project was split between all three levels of government as well as some private funding.

The second phase of the project, which Chaisson said will hopefully be completed by 2025, will see a new, larger playground and new landscaping.

(Lars Schwarz/CBC)

Chaisson said the 2019 flood damaged the park's original wooden structure, which was ultimately decommissioned and demolished.

He said the new park incorporates more flood-resistant designs, including some buildings that can be picked up and moved if floods are coming.

"The flood was quite devastating, but we're ready now," Chaisson said.