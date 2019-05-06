Flood could cancel Dominion Park cleanup for second year in a row

The annual clean up of Dominion Park in west Saint John is scheduled for this weekend, but there's questions of whether it will still go ahead due to this year's flooding.

Last year, the community cleanup event was cancelled because so much of the park had been underwater. While floodwaters receded more quickly this year, flood debris is still a concern at the sandy freshwater beach.

David Ryan lives near the park and is one of the community members involved in organizing the cleanup.

He said the canteen and washrooms facility was flooded again this year, so there may not be washrooms available for the volunteers, which is why the city cancelled the event in 2018.

Ryan said the city may install porta-potties for the day, but is still waiting to hear if that will be the case.

He said the flood has left behind a lot of debris this year, including grass, logs and pieces of decking.

Water was still up pretty high at the park on May 2. (Dominion Park Facebook page)

"A lot of sand has come up on the grass area, so It needs a little bit of TLC for sure," he said.

Volunteers sweep, rake and do a little painting too, Ryan said.

"Its kind of fun in a way, you get the community together ... and many hands make light work."

Debris like logs and pieces of decking are brought up onto the beach and grass by floodwaters each year. (Dominion Park Facebook page)

Ryan said between 30 to 40 people usually come to help clean up the park.

"How could you not be supportive of a beautiful park like Dominion Park? You have two water systems coming down there, the sunsets are incredible," Ryan said.

"Its an absolute gem."