Hoped-for ramp would help Saint John beachgoers in wheelchairs get to the water

Lisa Kingston used to love swimming off the beach at Dominion Park in Saint John.

But in 2019, one of her legs was medically amputated. Now in a wheelchair, she hasn't been back since.

"There's a lot of things that are not wheelchair accessible, and you don't really realize it until you're in that position," she said. "One being beaches."

The only thing stopping her from swimming, Kingston said, is getting through the sand and into the water.

When she heard last year that a community association was working on a plan to revitalize Dominion Park, she suggested including a way for people with mobility issues to get to the water.

"I think things should be available to everybody," Kingston said. "Not just people that can walk."

As a result, the Dominion Park Community Association is trying to secure funding to build an accessibility ramp into the water as part of the park revitalization.

Ramp would need municipal approval

The revitalization project was approved by the city last fall and is being funded by three levels of government and private sponsors.

Once funding is secured, the ramp will still need city approval before it can be constructed.

Derek Chaisson, the community association's chair, said the ramp is a "separate micro project" from the $1.6-million first phase of the revitalization.

This is because planning for phase one was already underway when the idea was raised, and more time was needed to consult engineers and budget the ramp's costs, he said.

Although a separate project, the goal is to put the ramp in when landscaping work is being completed for phase one next spring and summer, Chaisson said. That timeline is still contingent on municipal approval.

Derek Chaisson, chair of the Dominion Park Community Association, says the group is trying to raise the money for a $25,000 accessibility ramp. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

The city said it will be working closely with the Dominion Park Community Association, the Saint John Ability Advisory Committee and others to evaluate existing and proposed accessibility features at the park, said Phil Ouellette, director, growth and community planning for the city, said in an emailed statement.

This will include better beach access for people in wheelchairs, as well as new accessible pathways and washrooms, he said.

Chaisson said the association is close to confirming a sponsor for the $25,000 ramp project, though it's too early to say who that might be.

"But the folks we've engaged are actively working on approvals as we speak," he said.

Project recently gained wider public support

Though the project had been in the works for months behind the scenes because of Kingston's efforts, it has recently become a popular cause in the community, thanks to Monica Gould.

Independent of Kingston, Gould recently began posting about the need for an accessibility ramp in the Milford and Randolph community Facebook group, where the idea found support.

Chaisson said this only helps.

"It really reflects, you know, just the need and emphasizes it to potential sponsors as well."

As a result of Gould's posts, people have been sharing letters of support with Chaisson for the association to use when attracting sponsors.

Gould said the response from the community is exciting.

"I think we all understood that for us, the joy [is] seeing other people being able to enjoy the water and the beach the way we do," she said.

She and Kingston haven't connected about their shared idea, but Kingston was happy to hear it's getting more public support.

"It's awesome. I mean, the more awareness we can get out to different people, the better it is."

Blair Young, who became aware of the project through Gould's posts, said the ramp would help people with sensory disabilities as well.

"I'm legally blind and I have a guide dog," he said. "So for me, to go to a beach is rather something I wouldn't do much of, because it's hard to walk in the sand."

Gould doesn't have mobility issues but was inspired to raise awareness about the need for an accessibility ramp by one of her "beach buddies," a woman who uses a wheelchair.

"Anyone with mobility issues will have no access to get up onto the beach and no access to get into the water," she said. "So for me, that just didn't seem right."