Education minister to announce home learning plans, support for students

New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy will be making an announcement at noon today about home learning support for students.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak forced schools to close in March, students have been learning from home, with more structured lesson plans that were rolled out throughout the month of April.

Students will not be returning to the classroom until at least September, but there's a possibility they may end up still at home if a second wave of the respiratory disease hits the province.

"We fully expect to go back and forth," Cardy said in an interview earlier this week.

Cardy has said he wants a solid home-learning system ready for use if that happens, which means making the technology available to the several thousand students who lack it now.

"We're going to make sure that every single student in New Brunswick has access to the internet and to technology that will allow them to work from home and continue to continue their education from home," Dominic Cardy said earlier this week.