Cardy to share details of what 2020-2021 school year will look like
The news conference will start at 11 a.m. in Fredericton
Education Minister Dominic Cardy will be making an announcement Friday about the 2020-2021 school year.
The announcement will take place at 11 a.m. in Fredericton.
Public schools have been closed since March to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.
Earlier this week, the province also announced plans to redeploy 70 positions across the anglophone sector of the school system because more homeroom teachers will be needed this fall because of the pandemic.
Twenty-eight people working at the district level in literacy and 28 working in numeracy — they're known as leads — will be moved to other jobs in the system.
The province also announced 10 respect and diversity leads will be eliminated.
The changes have been criticized by education advocates but Cardy said the alternative could've meant not having enough teachers in New Brunswick schools in the fall.
During that same interview, he said he wouldn't reveal details of the plans for fall until he could provie them all at once.
