Researchers at the University of New Brunswick are asking survivors of domestic violence for help to reduce the number of people being hurt or killed by a family member or intimate partner.

"We wanted to ask them to tell us stories of what they remember, particularly in terms of times when they felt at high risk," said Cathy Holtmann, director of the Muriel McQueen Fergusson Centre for Family Violence Research.

New Brunswick has one of the highest rates of homicide from domestic violence in the country. Between 2010 and 2018, the rate was 2.63 per 100,000 thousand people, which works out to about 20 deaths over those years.

One possible factor contributing to New Brunswick's relatively rate could be the rural nature of the province, according to Holtmann.

Rural victims face barriers

New data show a large proportion of victims were from rural and remote areas, she said.

That backs up previous findings by Muriel McQueen Fergusson Centre researchers.

"There are barriers for victims living in rural and remote areas of the province in terms of their access to justice services, to domestic violence services. That's concerning."

"I think this project is going to help us drill down deeper into why that's the case."

Holtmann is co-investigator for a nationwide study that will survey people from rural areas, and a few other vulnerable population groups, who have personally experienced severe violence, or threats of death or suicide.

The nationwide study is looking at children as one of four vulnerable population groups. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

During the survey, investigators will ask people to share their personal stories and perspective.

"What were the things that helped them to feel safer and what were the things that didn't help? If they could go back, what would they have liked to see if they reached out for help?"

Holtmann also wants to hear from people who have a close friend or family member who was killed.

The aim is to gain a better understanding, from an insider view, about what's working and what's not working.

She expects the "insider" perspectives may be quite different from what is heard from service providers or the criminal justice system.

Another vulnerable population the researchers want to focus on in this study is Indigenous women.

They are two to three times more likely to be victims of domestic violence and domestic homicide.

Immigrant women are also more vulnerable, said Holtmann, "because of social barriers that exist that prevent them from seeking help."

The fourth group they're interested in hearing from is children.

The researchers promise confidentiality, and Holtmann is optimistic they will hear from people.

"I'm always amazed at the trust that survivors of domestic violence put in the research process."

Many of them tell her they don't want someone else to have to experience what happened to them.

"They're, in some ways, extraordinarily courageous."

"It is a real challenge to come forth to tell your story, but I'm always amazed at how they want to improve the safety and security of their communities."

Holtmann said survivors become advocates for those who are suffering in silence.

Access to services could improve

She noted that support resources are available, if needed, to help participants process their experience and emotions.

Holtmann and her team are collaborating with the New Brunswick Silent Witness Committee, the coroner's office and the New Brunswick Multicultural Council.

The Silent Witness Project is an exhibit of life-size red silhouettes representing New Brunswick women who have died at the hands of an intimate partner. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

"Hopefully, by capturing this data and these stories, we can improve our services and empower more immigrant women to access support services and save more lives," said Ginette Gautreau, assistant director of the council, in a news release.

Any Indigenous persons, immigrants, children or individuals from rural or remote areas, or the families or close friends of survivors or victims of domestic homicide in the Atlantic region who would like to share their experiences are asked to call 1-844-958-0522 or email cathy.holtmann@unb.ca.

Interviews will be done between now and next June.