Roads reopen near Rothesay ball field, heavy police presence continues

Traffic is flowing once again in the Dolan Road area of Rothesay, but there is still a heavy police presence around the Bi-Centennial Ball Field because of an ongoing undisclosed situation.

Kennebecasis Regional Police Force Insp. Anika Becker told reporters at the scene there is no threat to the public, but people are still being asked to avoid the area.

Police had blocked off Route 1 eastbound exits 137 A and B near Dolan Road and the overpass at Campbell Drive/Route 111, also known as the airport arterial, around 2:30 p.m.

But the roads were reopened by about 3:30 p.m.

A section of the ball field's parking lot has been cordoned off with yellow caution tape. An ambulance is also on the scene.

A plainclothes officer was observed wielding a carbine rifle.

Police vehicles and fire trucks blocked traffic near the ball field for about an hour Friday afternoon. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Kennebecasis police had set up a command post at fire hall No. 1 on Campbell Drive and requested assistance from the Saint John Police Force.

Police are "looking into a matter," Saint John force spokesperson Jim Hennessy said in an email. "That's all I have at this time."

School buses serving Anglophone South School District that use the area near the ball field were diverted, he said. Parents were advised there could be delays.