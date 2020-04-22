The New Brunswick SPCA seized more than 60 puppies this week after executing a warrant at a church-turned-dog kennel in Escuminac, about 60 kilometres east of Miramichi.

The SPCA launched an investigation last week into the kennel, co-ordinating with animal protection officers and SPCA shelters in four communities. The animals were seized on Tuesday.

"We would like to thank the public and those involved for their co-operation in this investigation," the NB SPCA said in a news release posted on Facebook.

The organization said it is unable to say anything about charges since the investigation into the puppy mill is still going on. The release did not name the kennel.

The group, which is responsible for animal protection services throughout the province, asked the public to refrain from inquiring about adopting the rescued dogs.

Shelters are caring for the dogs and when they are ready, the animals will be put up for adoption, said the NB SPCA, which did not identify the breeds of the dogs that were seized.

Carriers rest next to a vehicle in Escuminac, where more than 60 dogs were seized from a kennel operation. (Diane Doiron)

In 2017, conditions at the kennel worried people in Miramichi, Baie-Ste-Anne and Escuminac. More than 150 residents protested outside the former church building, alleging the kennel was a puppy mill and the dogs were being mistreated.

Owner Eric Couture claimed his establishment was licensed and met NB SPCA standards. The kennel had about 25 pure-bred pinschers at the time.

At the time, an inspection was carried out by animal protection officers. The officers found the facility met the standards set out by the province for a commercial kennel.