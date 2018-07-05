Pet experts recommend keeping dogs indoors during heat wave

People aren't the only ones who are suffering as New Brunswick enters another day of hot temperatures.

Dogs are also feeling the heat.

When the temperatures are high, it's important to make sure dogs have fresh drinking water. (CBC)

Kathy Greer-Hulme, an animal care attendant at the Oromocto SPCA, says pet owners should minimize the time their dogs are outside in the heat.

"I wouldn't let any animals out in this weather. I would keep them indoors, keep them cool," she said.

"Just quick pee breaks, bring them right in … provide them with lots of water, just try to keep them as cool as possible. Put a fan on if you don't have air conditioning in your house or apartment."

Pet owners should refresh their dog's water bowl every ten minutes. (CBC)

She warned pet owners against taking their dogs for walks in the afternoon, when temperatures are at their peak.

"The asphalt is burning hot, so if you're walking your dog their paws are going to burn on the hot asphalt," Greer-Hulme said.

"Do their exercise either early in the morning or late in the evening so that you're not out in the heat of the day."

She said people shouldn't take their dogs out in a vehicle with them.

"Don't take your dog shopping, even if you only think you're going to run in somewhere for a minute or two — just don't do it."

Pet owners should reduce the time their dogs are outside in the heat. (CBC)

She recommended keeping dogs in a cool part of your home, like the basement, and providing them with lots of water.

Daniel Tichonov, manager at the Lovely Doggy House, a dog daycare and boarding house in Fredericton, also said it's important to make sure dogs are well-hydrated in the heat.

"Without access to water, you probably don't want to put your dog outside at all," he said.

"If they don't see water when they need water, they might also get anxious and start experiencing anxiety."

Tichonov recommended refreshing their water every 10 minutes to make sure it's cool.

If you see a dog suffering in the heat, like inside a vehicle, Greer-Hulme said to call 911 or the New Brunswick SPCA at 1 877-722-1522.

She said it's important to remember that dogs, like humans, can get overheated too.

"You know how uncomfortable you feel being out in this heat, you're clammy, you're just very listless, you're sweating. Well, dogs are even double that because they've got their big thick fur coat."