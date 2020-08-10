RCMP seek information after dog shot and killed near Sussex
Police believe the collie was shot in Waterford on the evening of Aug. 1
Sussex RCMP are seeking the public's assistance after a dog was shot and killed earlier this month in Waterford, a community east of Sussex Corner.
The white and brown border collie was shot on McFarlane Road sometime during the evening of Aug. 1, Cpl. Mark Ward said in a news release Monday.
The dog later died, he said.
"Police and the New Brunswick SPCA have been investigating the incident and are now looking for information from the public that could further the investigation," the release said.
A necropsy will also be conducted.
Anyone with information about the incident or who may have been in the area during the evening the evening hours of Aug. 1 and heard gunshots or witnessed suspicious activity is asked to call the Sussex RCMP at 506-433-7700.
Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.
