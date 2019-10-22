Saint John dog owner fined $5,000 for 20 bylaw violations

A Saint John man who allowed his dogs to run free in a west side neighbourhood last year has been fined $5,000 after admitting to 20 violations of the city's dog control bylaw.

Michael Edmond Kirby, 56, still faces a criminal trial on charges of negligence causing bodily harm after one or more of his six dogs were at large and allegedly bit, or attempted to bite four people in separate instances between August and December 2018.

A young boy is among the alleged victims, court documents reveal.

The boy told police he was walking to his bus stop on Winslow Street on Dec. 12, around 8:15 a.m., when two big, black dogs suddenly grabbed the back of his leg and his arm.

They "kept biting him" and almost pulled him to the ground, says the information sworn by an officer to obtain a search warrant for Kirby's home.

"It hurt" and the boy "started screaming."

The dogs ran away but came back and bit the boy's ankle.

He suffered six or seven bite marks to his legs, ankles, back and arms, before a girl came along in a car and the dogs ran away again, according to the documents.

A man was allegedly attacked on Winslow Street the same morning, while walking to Tim Hortons.

The two dogs he described as being a mix of black Labrado and Rottweiler, each "got a leg" and "backed him into the bushes," the information sworn by Const. Neal Fowler states.

The man wasn't sure how long the attack lasted. It felt like three or four minutes before a woman came and helped scare the dogs off, he told police.

"If it wasn't for that woman, the attack would have been bad," he said.

Dogs supposed to be muzzled

Kirby was under a court order at the time to keep his dogs on his Winslow Street property unless taking them out one at a time for a walk, leashed and muzzled, the documents indicate.

Police responded to the scene after a witness called 911 to report "there were two big black dogs attacking people" in the area.

The dogs were traced to Kirby after a silver van registered in his name stopped to pick up the dogs, the documents state.

Kirby has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges but pleaded guilty last month to 10 bylaw offences of failing to license his dogs and 10 of failing to prevent them from running at large. About 10 other charges were withdrawn.

Dogs destroyed

On Tuesday, Saint John provincial court Judge Marco Cloutier sentenced him to the minimum $250 fine on each count, as requested by city prosecutor Orlando Linares.

Kirby, who represented himself, had argued the fines should be waived because he had voluntarily surrendered his four Louisiana Catahoula leopard dogs last December and, with his agreement, they were destroyed by the New Brunswick SPCA.

He also surrendered two Lab-mix foster dogs, which he believes were destroyed as well, he said.

Louisiana Catahoula dogs are a muscular working breed originally used to hunt wild boar in the Catahoula Lake region of Louisiana.

While awaiting trial on the criminal charges, Kirby remains under a court order not to possess, acquire, own, co-own or have control or custody of any dog or to have any contact with the four alleged male victims.

Criminal trial set for next July

He is also under house arrest, allowed to leave only for work, medical or legal appointments or for personal reasons on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between noon and 4 p.m.

Kirby has elected to be tried by judge alone on the four charges of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and one count of breaching a court order to keep his dogs on his property.

His trial is scheduled to be held on July 6 in Court of Queen's Bench. Five days have been set aside.

Indictable criminal negligence causing bodily harm carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.