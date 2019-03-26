Court told accused kept gun handy in case dogs turned on him

Michael Edmond Kirby always kept a gun handy at his Winslow Street home in case one of his dogs turned on him and he needed to defend himself.

In fact, Kirby shot one of his own dogs in 2015, according to testimony at his trial in Saint John on Wednesday.

Kirby, 58, is on trial on four counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and one of failing to abide by a court undertaking to keep his dogs on leash and muzzled when in public.

On Wednesday, Const. Lacey Johnson, the lead investigator in the case, testified that Kirby told her those details during conversations she had with him in 2018.

She said police found two guns when they executed a search warrant at Kirby's 149 Winslow Street home on Dec. 14, 2018. Neither was properly secured or stored.

Earlier this week, the court heard from several witnesses who described being attacked in 2018 by various numbers of Kirby's dogs.

Numerous attacks alleged

Although it wasn't the subject of a criminal charge before the court, Johnson said the first attack happened in June 2018. Little else was said during the trial about that incident.

Then, on Aug. 22, 2018, a man was attacked by several dogs on his way from the port to the Tim Hortons on King Street West. He said they formed a semi-circle around him and he knew he had to get out of there. The dogs bit his legs as he ran to a transport truck parked nearby, and they continued to bite as he climbed up the back of the truck.

He said he couldn't be sure but thought there were six dogs involved.

Const. Jason Lohnes testified that he was at the Kings Street West Tim Hortons on Sept. 2 on another call, when he saw Kirby approach with three dogs on leashes. Kirby tied them to a sign post across the street and went into the restaurant.

Lohnes saw a black dog with white markings on her chest get free. She went into the parking lot of the Tims and circled a man who had just come out with a tray of beverages. He said the dog kept trying to get behind the man, like a herding dog would do, and bite him in the leg.

Lohnes said he extended his baton and approached to intervene, but by that time, Kirby had come out of the Tims and taken control of the dog.

Lohnes suggested Kirby get muzzles for his dogs, but said Kirby seemed indifferent to the suggestion.

Most of Michael Kirby's dogs have been described as Louisiana Catahoula leopard dog mixes. The dog shown here is a purebred version of the breed. They come in a variety of coat and eye colours. (American Kennel Club)

The officer testified that he told Kirby it could have been a child that had come through the parking lot. He said Kirby dismissed that as "what if."

But soon it was a child.

On Dec. 12, a 14-year-old boy was attacked by two dogs on his way to catch the bus to go to school. A bystander managed to scare the dogs off — albeit briefly. The dogs returned to attack both of them before other people arrived to help.

That attack came very shortly after the same two dogs attacked a pedestrian nearby, knocking him to the ground. The man said if it hadn't been for a female motorist stopping and managing to scare away the dogs, "they might have had me."

By the time those attacks occurred, Kirby was on a court order to keep his dogs on his property at all times, except when he took them for a walk. He was ordered to take them one at a time and keep them muzzled and on leash each time.

Most of Kirby's dogs have been described as Louisiana Catahoula leopard dog mixes.

The American Kennel Club said Louisiana Catahoula leopard dogs were originally used to hunt boar. Their unique hunting style is described as forming a "fence" around their prey. (American Kennel Club)

According to the American Kennel Club's website, the breed, originally used to hunt wild boar in the Catahoula Lake region of Louisiana, "requires firm guidance and early socialization, as they can be independent, territorial, and protective."

Kirby was arrested by police after the Dec. 12, 2018 incidents, and by the time the dogs were removed from his home two days later, one of them was dead and "looked like it was chewed on," according to the testimony of a police officer who was part of a 12-person team assembled to seize the dogs.

Johnson testified that all five remaining dogs were euthanized.

The trial is now on a break as both sides prepare legal arguments over the admissibility of similar fact evidence against Kirby.

The case is scheduled to return to court for oral arguments on May 11.