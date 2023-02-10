A year in jail for Saint John man whose dogs attacked 4 people

A 60-year-old Saint John man has been sentenced to 12 months in jail after his dogs attacked several people on the lower west side.

Michael Edmond Kirby was found guilty last summer of four counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm. The charges date back to three days between August and December of 2018, when his dogs attacked four people, including a 14-year-old boy.

On Thursday, the Crown argued Kirby should get between 18 and 24 months of jail time, while the defence argued he should be given a conditional release and probation.

Court of King's Bench Justice Arthur Doyle read out his sentence Friday in Saint John.

"In light of the circumstances of this sad case, it's my duty to impose a sentence that reflects the gravity of the offences Mr. Kirby committed," Doyle said.

Factors in Kirby's favour included that he was a first-time offender and he showed sympathy to the victims and remorse for his actions.

"He's accepted responsibility for his actions and indicated that he is willing to abide by any conditions," Doyle said.

An aggravating factor was that there were multiple attacks.

Doyle said many people are familiar with the saying "Every dog is entitled to one bite before their owner can be held responsible."

"Mr. Kirby's dogs had their one bite and Mr. Kirby knew it," Doyle said.

The first attack happened because Kirby "deliberately" left the dogs off leash, Doyle said. The second happened after one of the dogs got loose while tied outside Tim Horton's, and the third and fourth happened after the dogs escaped his home when he wasn't there.

Because of the repeated attacks over the four months, Doyle said he did not believe a conditional release is the right choice.

"I also have no confidence that service of the sentence in the community would not endanger the community," he said.

Kirby has not been in custody for the last four and a half years as he went through the court process. After the sentencing Friday, a court sheriff handcuffed him and lead him to the holding cells.

Doyle also ordered two years of probation after Kirby's release, and a lifetime ban on prohibited or restricted weapons.

No victim impact statements

Court officials were not able to reach three of the four victims to ask if they wanted to give victim impact statements. The victim they were able to reach declined to write one.

Doyle recounted some of the testimony the victims provided when they testified in Kirby's trial.

One man testified the dogs surrounded him in a semicircle, and he could feel them biting his legs. He testified that he felt like he was "running for his life." His injuries included a puncture wound to his right hand, and he testified he could not work for seven days of his 14-day rotation because he was in pain.

Most of Michael Kirby's dogs have been described as Louisiana Catahoula leopard dog mixes. The dog shown here is a purebred version of the breed. They come in a variety of coat and eye colours. (American Kennel Club)

Another man, who was attacked on a different day, testified that he was bitten two or three times, and his injuries took four or five days to heal.

The man who was attacked in December said he believed that if a woman hadn't stopped the attack, the dogs would have "had me." He was bitten five or six times.

The then-14-year-old attacked in December was taken to the hospital for several puncture wounds on his wrists, ankle, calves, upper arm and back. The boy told the court that he loved dogs before the attack but is now "kind of intimidated by them."

Doyle said a conditional sentence would "trivialize" Kirby's offences.

"All four acts … were the result of unprovoked and vicious dog attacks," he said.

The incidents involved various numbers of Kirby's dogs — from one to four dogs. Two were Louisiana Catahoula leopard dogs and two were Catahoula-Labrador mixes.

According to the American Kennel Club's website, the Louisiana Catahoula leopard dog "requires firm guidance and early socialization, as they can be independent, territorial, and protective."

Kirby got two more dogs during the time frame of the attacks. By the time he was arrested in December 2018, he had six dogs.

Five were euthanized, and one was found dead in Kirby's residence when the dogs were seized two days after his arrest.

Kirby has not had a pet since his dogs were destroyed in 2018.