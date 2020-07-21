Dog, hamster removed from Saint John home after videos of alleged abuse appear on Facebook

A dog and a hamster have been removed from a Saint John home after videos of alleged animal abuse appeared on social media over the weekend, say police.

The two animals are in the care of the SPCA after being removed from the home Monday around noon, said Jim Hennessy, spokesperson for the Saint John Police Force.

"The SJPF in conjunction with the SPCA continue to investigate," he said in an emailed statement.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests have been made in connection with the case, Hennessy said.

At least four videos posted on Facebook early Sunday appear to show a young person punching and kicking a reddish-brown dog, possibly a golden retriever.

She chastises the dog for growling at her. The dog whimpers, cowers and barks a few times.

The videos, which appear to be screen recordings and not the original videos, have been shared hundreds of times, garnered thousands of views, and drawn anger and threats from commenters.

There are also videos of what appears to be a youth abusing "a small animal," according to a news release from the New Brunswick SPCA.

"These animals have since been surrendered to NBSPCA Animal Protection Officers by the family," it said.

Neither animal is available for adoption at this time.

The SPCA is asking the public to refrain from calling its toll free hotline and the police force as officers are already investigating. "Repeated calls tie up valuable time and resources," the statement said.

"We would like to thank the public and those involved for their co-operation in this investigation and strongly encourage citizens to contact our hotline at 1-877-722-1522 if they suspect the mistreatment of any animals."