2 young family doctors in Saint-Quentin resign, leave 2,400 patients without a GP

Two young family doctors are abandoning their practices in the Restigouche West region, leaving 2,400 patients without a doctor, a citizens committee announced at a news conference on Monday.

The resignations of doctors Mélissa Dupéré and Hélène Faucher leave only three doctors to serve the region's estimated 6,700 people, according to Joanne Fortin of the Restigouche West Citizens Action Committee.

The Vitalité Health Network confirmed two doctors have resigned, describing the situation as "concerning."

According to Fortin, Dupéré and Faucher, both young mothers, were working 70 hours a week and were exhausted.

She alleges Vitalité was uncompromising, refusing them the nurse and administrative support that would have made it possible to reduce their workload and maintain their practices.

So they left to become emergency physicians at the Hôtel-Dieu Saint-Joseph de Saint-Quentin, which will reduce their hours of work to 30 to 35 hours per week, she said.

Faucher declined to comment, saying she's still in the service of Vitalité.

The emergency department will now become the gateway to the health-care system for the patients of the two doctors, said Fortin.

'Aware of challenges'

Vitalité is "aware of the challenges inherent in delivering health-care services in rural areas," Dr. France Desrosiers, vice-president of medical services, research and training, said in a statement, without elaborating.

The health network is working with doctors, health professionals and community partners to find solutions and ensure services in the region are sustainable.

It will be "ramping up" its recruitment efforts in the coming weeks, hoping to find some new doctors and possibly add a nurse practitioner to meet the community's needs "as satisfactorily as possible," said Desrosiers.

Dr. France Desrosiers, vice-president of medical services, research and training for the Vitalité Health Network, said a shortage of qualified health professionals is affecting the entire country, particularly rural areas. (Radio-Canada/François Vigneault)

The resignations come in the midst of a national shortage of health-care professionals, particular in rural areas, she said.

Vitalité alone needs 71 doctors and 154 nurses to fill positions.

"The network invites stakeholders to pursue their constructive dialogue and support the organization in its search for solutions for Restigouche West communities," the statement said.