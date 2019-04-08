ER wait times in Fredericton 4 times longer than national standard

Eighteen emergency department doctors in Fredericton are speaking out about "dangerously long" wait times and under-staffing at Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital.

Some patients wait up to 20 hours to see a physician, the doctors said in a commentary published this week in the Daily Gleaner.

"We cannot safely serve the people who need our care, because there are not enough physicians to see patients."

Dr. Graeme Young, chief of the hospital's emergency room, said funding for doctors now covers 46 hours a day, a number that hasn't changed since 2004. Before that, doctors had 43 hours.

"We're having a hard time keeping up with that crisis, and it's a true crisis on a day-to-day basis," Young said in an interview on Information Morning Fredericton.

The 46 doctor hours in the ER are made up of five eight-hour shifts throughout the day and one six-hour shift.

We are seeing more complicated patients and many more of them. - Dr. Graeme Young

Doctors are now asking for enough funding to cover 57 hours of work per day.

Young said this would allow them to see each patient that comes into the ER in a more timely fashion.

"We would have physician hours allocated at times when the need is there," he said.

The largest group of ER patients falls into the category of triage three, which includes patients who come in with abdominal pains, pregnancy complications or a child with a fever.

Triage one patients need immediate assistance, while triage five patients are those needing non-urgent care.

More than 19,000 patients

In 2004, the Chalmers ER saw 10,000 triage three patients. Today, that number has jumped to more than 19,000 a year.

"If there's no physician available to pick a patient, see a new patient because they're tied up with the current patient they have in the emergency department, then the patients just simply end up waiting," Young said.

According to the Canadian Triage and Acuity Scale, the national standard for triage three patients is 30 minutes.

But triage three patients at the Chalmers wait up to two hours — four times longer than the national standard.

Dr. Graeme Young says the Chalmers ER is seeing more patients than 15 years ago, the last time doctor hours were increased, and the issues are more complex. (CBC)

"It's a big group of patients that are really important," Young said. "These are sick patients that cannot be cared for in a community environment."

Young said funding has been based on an outdated Medicare formula created in the 1980s that measures how many physicians are required to keep the facility open 24 hours a day.

But the formula doesn't properly assess the severity of problems in patients coming into the emergency room.

"As we progress through 2019, our patients are very much more complex now than they were in 2004, when we had the last increase in physician hours," he said.

"We are seeing more complicated patients and many more of them."

Doctors criticized for being 'too slow'

The hospital was built to handle 35,000 ER patients a year. Now, Young said, it sees more than 51,000.

"We're in the same building, in the same platform, with the same nursing resources, with the same physician resources, and we're being criticized because we're too slow continuously," he said.

The commentary was sent as a letter to the province at the end of April. Young said doctors haven't received any response from Health Minister Ted Flemming.

Doctors have been pushing for additional hours since 2004.

CBC News has asked New Brunswick's Department of Health for an interview.

Meanwhile, Young said Horizon Health Network is continually assessing the ability of the ER to see more patients in the emergency.

CBC News has also asked for an interview with hospital administration, who said they would provide a statement.