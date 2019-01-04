Colleagues remember doctor's passion for protecting public health

When Douglas Walker thinks about his former colleague Dr. Scott Giffin, he can't help but imagine the smile on his face when Saint John's new east-side water treatment system came online.

Giffin, who for years served as a medical officer of health for the Saint John region, often dealt with boil-water advisories and orders related to water quality.

"He wouldn't budge until the health of the public was protected," said Dr. Wayne MacDonald, who served as the province's top doctor when Giffin was in Saint John.

The man former colleagues describe as a fierce advocate for health died this week at the age of 64.

"He was perfect in so many ways," said his wife, Shari Giffin, who said he will be missed by many, including the couple's two children.

He may be familiar to people as the person often quoted in news stories about boil-water orders, infectious disease outbreaks and the lockdown of a hotel in Saint John over an Ebola virus care in 2014.

Giffin retired in December 2015, according to a farewell message in a New Brunswick Disease Watch Bulletin.

'Brilliant man'

He had stayed on at work while facing Parkinson's, a neurodegenerative disease that has no cure and affects a person's movement and speech.

"It was unfortunate he had Parkinson's disease because he was a brilliant man," Walker said. "If not for Parkinson's disease, he'd probably be working as medical officer of health right now and doing great things in the community."

Giffin's death comes months after the 10-year anniversary of the death of his father, Dr. Carl Giffin. An obituary states Carl Giffin died in August 2008 after years battling Parkinson's disease.

Passion for public health

Scott Giffin had a master's degree in public health from Harvard University.

His former colleagues praised his passion for a variety of public health issues, from vaccinations to smoking and obesity.

"I believe that his legacy with us in Public Health is that he fostered our love of what we do," Janet Wilson is quoted as saying in the 2015 message about his retirement. "He inspired us all to be and do better because he lived out his belief that what we do in Public Health matters so very much."

MacDonald and Giffin held similar positions for several years — Giffin in Saint John and MacDonald in Fredericton — until Giffin moved to the United States in 1995.

MacDonald later became the province's chief medical officer of health. He said that when he heard Giffin was interested in returning to Canada, he personally reached out to bring him back to Saint John in 2003.

'Very good at what he did'

"Whenever there was an issue in Saint John, I really didn't have to worry or be concerned too much once Scott got involved because he was just very good at what he did," MacDonald said.

Walker, who worked with Giffin when he returned to Canada, said Giffin was an advocate of wildlife baiting to deal with rabies in Charlotte County and examining the effects of climate change on health.

And he didn't mind taking a hands-on approach.

That included leading a Lyme disease research project in the Millidgeville-area, where Giffin would go out in the woods and drag around a sheet used to collect ticks for testing, Walker said.

Giffin went into the woods with a sheet to collect ticks to monitor Lyme disease. (Government of New Brunswick)

"He was there to give his support and his knowledge, but he didn't mind getting his feet dirty too," Walker said.

Beyond work, his former colleagues said Giffin was a movie buff and enjoyed playing hockey.

"He would've been quite disappointed with Canada's loss to Finland in the world juniors the other day," Walker said with a laugh.