No doctor available for Dalhousie walk-in clinic for 2 days
No doctor was looking after patients at a walk-in clinic in Dalhousie on Monday, and there won't be one on Tuesday either, the Vitalité Health Network says.
Nurse practitioner is providing some service each day, Vitalité says
Vitalité said in a news release that no doctor was available for the clinic at the St. Joseph Community Health Centre.
To help, a nurse practitioner is providing limited service from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days.
"Events beyond our control have made this temporary measure necessary," the release said.
