No doctor available for Dalhousie walk-in clinic for 2 days

No doctor was looking after patients at a walk-in clinic in Dalhousie on Monday, and there won't be one on Tuesday either, the Vitalité Health Network says.

Vitalité said in a news release that no doctor was available for the clinic at the St. Joseph Community Health Centre.

To help, a nurse practitioner is providing limited service from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days.

"Events beyond our control have made this temporary measure necessary," the release said.