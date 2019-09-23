Skip to Main Content
No doctor available for Dalhousie walk-in clinic for 2 days
New Brunswick

No doctor was looking after patients at a walk-in clinic in Dalhousie on Monday, and there won't be one on Tuesday either, the Vitalité Health Network says.

Nurse practitioner is providing some service each day, Vitalité says

CBC News
A nurse practitioner is providing service in the absence of a doctor at the Dalhousie clinic. (CBC)

Vitalité said in a news release that no doctor was available for the clinic at the St. Joseph Community Health Centre.

To help, a nurse practitioner is providing limited service from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days. 

"Events beyond our control have made this temporary measure necessary," the release said.  

