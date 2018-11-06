Divided opinions as Maine goes to the polls

New Brunswick's neighbours to the west head to the polls Tuesday in midterm elections.

Maine voters will elect one senator, two member of congress, one Governor, 35 state senators, 151 state legislature representatives and numerous representatives for smaller offices.

Voters who took to the polls in Calais, which boarders St. Stephen, were excited, but mixed in their views of the election.

Mary Robinson said this is the most exciting election she has ever participated in.

"It is wonderful to see so many people having the freedom to come out and to express their votes whether it be for Republican or Democrat," said Robinson.

Pro-Trump

“I love what [Trump] is doing,” says life-long Republican Marty Robinson. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

Robinson, a long time Republican, voted Republican in this election citing her satisfaction with what President Donald Trump has accomplished so for.

"I think the Republican platform right now, with Trump leading us, is going back to the values and principals, to the way the constitution was originally written and should be interpreted," said Robinson.

"I love what [Trump] is doing."

Arthur Carter, a retired military officer from Charlotte, is running as a Republican for the state legislature.

Arthur Carter decided to run for a seat in the state legislature because of problems he saw in health care, housing and taxes. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

He says he became a Republican when he was a kid after an entertainment tax raised the cost of movie tickets from $0.10 to $0.12.

He decided to run because of problems he saw in health care, housing and taxes.

"A slot became available and they needed somebody to fill it," said Carter.

"I said 'well I guess if I'm going to talk about it I gotta do something about it.'"

We’re really hoping to get a governor that’s going to get in there and keep the momentum going,” said Marianne Moore, the former mayor of Calais who's running for state senate as a Republican. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

Marianne Moore, the former mayor of Calais, is running for state senate as a Republican.

She cites the election of a new governor, the previous Governor Republican Paul LePage has termed out, as one of the highlights of the campaign.

"We're really hoping to get a governor that's going to get in there and keep the momentum going," said Moore.

"We've done really some great things here in this state and I think it's going to be very important that we continue that on and not take steps back."

Anti-Trump

Bill Gould said he voted for one reason, opposition to Trump. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

Not everyone who went to cast their ballots in Calais was praising Trump though.

Bill Gould said he had one reason to come out to vote today.

"Because of our president," said Gould. "I think it's time for him to go, not that he's on the ballot but."

Gail Gould dumped the Republican Party because of Trump. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

Bill's wife Gail Gould had been a Republican up until a few weeks ago, but changed because of Trump's rhetoric.

"The country's going the wrong way," said Gould.

"We have a future to think of. We have children and grandchildren and unless we take care of our country and the world it's not going to be a good place for them to live."

Criticism of media

Gregory LeBeck blames the media for much of the division in the United States adding Trumps rhetoric "doesn’t bother me.” (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

Gregory LeBeck, who refused to say who he voted for, said he's concerned over the increased rhetoric on both sides of the political spectrum and blames the media.

"Things have taken a turn that I don't think I really agree with personally and a lot of my friends don't," said LeBeck.

"I think a lot of the flames are fanned by the media taking things out of context, blowing things out of proportion and I think media rides on that."

Still, LeBeck said he doesn't have an issue with Trump who has been criticized by both Democrats and Republicans for his heated, and often untrue, rhetoric.

"Trump is just Trump," he said.

"There's a lot of checks and balances that are there. He can spout off all he wants, that doesn't bother me."

Polls in Maine close at 9:00 p.m. AT.