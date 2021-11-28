Ditching glasses: N.B. optometrists seeing a trend during pandemic

Some New Brunswick optometrists are seeing a trend during the pandemic. Some people are ditching their glasses.

Dr. Michelle Lane, president of the New Brunswick Association of Optometrists, said some adults who have been wearing glasses for most of their lives have been going to eye doctors in search of options.

It is happening because people are often annoyed by the combination of eye glasses and mask use.

"There's the fogging — that's been a really big issue for a lot of people," Lane said. "Even just taking your masks on and off, the loops get caught in your temples on your glasses and your glasses go flying."

Dr. Michelle Lane says people have been looking for options to wearing glasses during the pandemic. (Submitted/Michelle Lane)

Lane said the frustrations have piled up enough for some to consider contacts lenses or corrective eye surgery. Some people who used contact lenses in the past are returning to them.

"It didn't take long for people to realize some of the compromises with mask wear and how it was kinda interfering with their quality of vision."

Rachel Mallet of Moncton is one of the people who had enough of masks and glasses.

She wore glasses for more than 30 years. She considered having eye surgery prior to the pandemic but didn't go through with it.

Rachel Mallet is a nurse who spent the bulk of the pandemic working in a labour and delivery unit. (Submitted/Rachel Mallet)

Mallet, a nurse, spent the bulk of the pandemic working in the labour and delivery unit. She often had to wear a mask paired with either goggles or a face shield, plus her glasses.

That combination made her reconsider wearing glasses at all.

After months of dealing with discomfort at work, she decided to have laser surgery in July. It took a few shifts to get used to the change.

"It was kinda weird at first because I kept wanting to lift my glasses up with my hand like I usually did," she said.

Mallet said losing her glasses was the best decision she's made for herself.

"I guess COVID kind of gives you the sense of, 'OK, let's take care of ourselves,"' she said. "I just made myself a priority."

Lane said those like Mallet are using the pandemic as motivation to make choices they had put off.

She said not everyone will be able to opt for the surgery, but choosing contacts is a good place to start.

Lane said some adults think they can't qualify for contacts because of their prescription but says technology has changed over the years.

"There's more people that are candidates for contact lens wear than perhaps the public realizes."