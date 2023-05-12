Dissenting minister who survived New Brunswick cabinet firings puzzles scholar

Premier Blaine Higgs is entitled to appoint or dismiss whomever he wants to his cabinet, but not all scholars are buying his argument that two government ministers who voted against a government policy inside the legislature had to be fired to uphold parliamentary traditions, while a third who voiced the same opposition outside the legislature did not.

"The convention of cabinet solidarity was broken by all three," said Emmett Macfarlane, a political scientist at the University of Waterloo.

"Arguably the premier has misunderstood the convention."

On Tuesday, Higgs shuffled his cabinet and removed former local government minister Daniel Allain and former transportation minister Jeff Carr.

Premier Higgs arrived at Government House for a cabinet shuffle Tuesday. He invoked the parliamentary convention of cabinet solidarity to explain why he fired two ministers, although academics say it was unevenly applied. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Two weeks earlier the pair, along with then social development minister Dorothy Shephard and then post secondary education minister Trevor Holder and two additional backbench government MLA, voted for an opposition motion to further study government changes to Policy 713, which covers the treatment of LGBTQ students in public schools.

Shephard submitted her resignation from cabinet on June 15 following the vote, as did Holder days later.

A fifth government minister, Arlene Dunn, was not in the legislature for the vote but publicly announced the following day she, too, would have sided against the government had she been there.

On Tuesday, while Allain and Carr were fired, Dunn retained her job and was given additional responsibilities.

Higgs explained that although Dunn had publicly opposed the government's plan in interviews and public statements, that wasn't the same violation of cabinet solidarity committed by those ministers who voted against it.

"When you have cabinet ministers who take a position against the government in the legislature, it's very significant," said Higgs.

Jeff Carr said ministers felt they were free to vote their conscience on government changes to Policy 713. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

"If you look at the parliamentary system we operate under, cabinet support is paramount."

But Macfarlane said that is not a full understanding of the principles and traditions involved.

"The convention does not apply to voting. It applies to any public disagreement with the government," said Macfarlane.

He explained that in a parliamentary system the premier and cabinet ministers are "collectively" responsible for government policies and decisions and are required to defend all of them, even those they might disagree with privately, or resign.

Dunn, he argues, was in the same position opposing the government's changes to the 713 policy outside the legislature as Carr and Allain were voting against it inside the Legislature.

"You have a real problem when a cabinet minister even just articulates dissent," said Macfarlane.

"Under our traditional view of the convention of cabinet solidarity the minister should have actually resigned."

Dunn has not changed her position and on Tuesday outside Government House, where she was being elevated by Higgs to minister of post-secondary education, training and labour, she repeated her concern about the government's decision to change its LGBTQ school policies.

No 'hard' rules

Greg Flynn, chair of the department of political science at McMaster University in Hamilton, said Higgs can do as he pleases because parliamentary traditions are not "hard and fast rules" and can be applied or not at the premier's discretion.

However, he said it is difficult to argue any parliamentary tradition would suggest treating Dunn differently than Allain and Carr.

"Generally speaking, any deviation or expression of disapproval from a government's position/policy should trigger either a resignation by the Minister or dismissal from Cabinet," wrote Flynn in an email about the issue.

Yan Campagnolo, a law professor at the University of Ottawa, does see some room for Higgs to treat Dunn's opposition to the government policy differently than the other ministers, but said all three were on thin ice.

"In a system of cabinet government, a minister who cannot publicly support a significant government policy would normally be expected to resign," said Campagnolo.

University of Ottawa law professor Yan Campagnolo says ministers who cannot support a government policy normally resign on principle. (University of Ottawa)

In his view, a minister voting against the government in the legislature is "the ultimate form of dissent" that no premier would tolerate, but he said it's not clear to him if Dunn's absence from the vote was a scheduling problem or a deliberate decision not to embarrass Higgs.

"Arlene Dunn's case is not as clear cut," he said.

Higgs had publicly announced prior to the vote in the legislature that he would not be requiring government MLAs to support any particular position and on Wednesday Carr said that signaled to ministers they were free to vote their conscience.

"It's not a whipped vote and nobody asked us how we were going to vote," Carr told CBC News.

But Macfarlane said that's not how cabinet solidarity works, either.

He said free votes for cabinet ministers are rare and always explicit, and he said every minister who feels it important to be publicly critical of a government policy or to vote against it, normally would resign their cabinet position on their own beforehand.

"We would always, except for very rare exceptions in Canadian history, expect cabinet members to vote with the government. That is in fact the convention of cabinet solidarity," said Macfarlane.