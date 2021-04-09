In one week, Fredericton woman collects nearly 600 masks littering city

Sue Fisher is on a mission. Just over a week ago, the Fredericton woman started picking up disposable face masks dropped on the ground.

To date, she's collected almost 600 masks.

"If everyone in town has one mask they've lost, we would have 50,000 masks on our streets."

In her spare time, Fisher picks up the masks in residential areas of the city's downtown, nearby Willie O'Ree on the north side, and at Leo Hayes and Fredericton high schools.

Sue Fisher said she found more than 70 masks near the Nashwaaksis Middle School in Fredericton. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

"When you're a kid, you're juggling a backpack and your mask."

Sometimes her teenage daughter Muriel will help her track down the blue and white masks that have been a common choice since mask-wearing began being required during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"She's got an eagle eye for spotting them," said Fisher. "She definitely recognizes the problem."

'I felt sick'

Not all of the discarded masks are disposable. Some are fabric.

Fisher said she doesn't want to blame anyone for losing a mask or two. She just wants the public to be a bit more mindful when the masks are being used or thrown away.

She even admitted to losing a disposable mask herself.

"I felt sick about it."

She said everyone should carry some gloves and a plastic bag when they're out — just in case they discover a mask lying around.

"If you see them, just pick them up."

Although the climate has improved since the pandemic hit last year, Fisher said the littering of disposable masks is happening around the world.

"I hope it hits home in a productive way," she said.

Fisher keeps the masks in a plastic back on her deck. She plans to cut the strings and throw them in the trash to protect wildlife. (Sue Fisher)

A goal to protect wildlife

Right now, Fisher is keeping the masks in a plastic garbage bag on her deck.

She plans to take each mask, one by one, and cut the strings off — with rubber gloves and her own reliable mask, of course.

Many of the face masks that Fisher found discarded are cloth masks, meant to be reused. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

Then, she'll throw them out.

"It just seems logical to me that that would be a hazard for wildlife."

Seabird biologists have been expressing concerns about medical masks ending up in waterways and entangling birds and other wildlife after images were posted online of a gull in Newfoundland was trapped in the ear loop of a mask.

Marine bird biologist and photographer Lancy Cheng found this seagull snared in a medical mask at Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's. (Lancy Cheng/Facebook)

Holly Hogan, who has been studying marine birds for 30 years, told CBC's The Broadcast in Newfoundland, last month that about 129 billion face masks and 69 billion disposable gloves were used every month in 2020.

"Not surprisingly, a large number of these ended up in the ocean, and there are very conservative estimates [that] between 1.5 and two billion face masks ended up in the ocean in 2020," she said.

But as the pandemic persists, Fisher is hoping more people will see her message and follow suit.

