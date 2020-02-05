Disbarred Moncton lawyer arrested in inter-provincial drug operation

Police in Quebec say they've dismantled an inter-provincial drug distribution network, which includes a disbarred lawyer from New Brunswick.

Sgt. Éloïse Cossette, a spokesperson for Sûreté du Québec in Mauricie, said Eric Aucoin, 38, was arrested by the RCMP in Memramcook on Tuesday morning.

"The warrant against him was for drug trafficking, also conspiracy for drug trafficking and possession of different substances in quantities destined for trafficking." said Cossette.

Aucoin was then transported to Rivière-du-Loup, Quebec, for a court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Three other people were arrested in Saint-Boniface, Quebec and one person in Ontario.

Sgt. Éloïse Cossette, is the spokesperson for Sûreté du Québec in Mauricie. She says the arrest of five people stems from a series of searches that took place on Oct. 24, 2019. (Radio-Canada)

Sgt Cossette said the inter-provincial distribution network mainly sold cocaine and hashish in Quebec and New Brunswick.

"This investigation is really regards people who were distributing drugs in Quebec and New Brunswick so it's not people who were dealing on the street. We've seized important amounts of drugs, not small amounts in bags ready to be sold in the streets." she said.

According to police, the arrests follow a series of searches that took place on Oct. 24, 2019, during which the police seized:

• more than 13 kg of cocaine

• more than 37 kg of hashish

• more than 9 lb of cannabis

• more than $184,000 in Canadian money

• 1 handgun

• 3 cash counters

• equipment related to traffic and production narcotics

• electronic equipment

• 3 vehicles seized as offence-related property

• 1 residence seized under a restraint order

Eric Aucoin is brought in to court in Rivière-du-Loup, Quebec, for a court appearance. (Patrick Bergeron/Radio-Canada)

"We can tell by the quantities seized that it's an important operation. It's really people that were organized, they all knew each other, the five persons arrested, and they were distributing drugs so not selling the drugs on the streets because we've seized a lot of kilograms of different drugs." Cossette said.

She says the Mauricie Regional Joint Squad (ERM), worked in collaboration with the RCMP and the Ontario Provincial Police to make the arrests.

Disbarred in 2015

Eric Aucoin was disbarred by the Law Society of New Brunswick on Nov. 12, 2015.

He was found guilty of 10 breaches of the code of conduct with respect to integrity, competence, quality of service, advice to clients, conflict of interest between clients, the administration of justice and avoiding questionable conduct and three others.

He was also found to have violated trust account rules.

Marc Richard is the executive director of the Law Society of New Brunswick. (Edwin Hunter/CBC News )

Marc Richard is the executive director of the Law Society of New Brunswick.

"The only thing the law society can comment on is the fact that a number of years ago Mr. Aucoin was a member of the law society, and he was disbarred from the law society." he said.

Back in court in April

Eric Aucoin made a brief court appearance late Tuesday afternoon.

He is expected to be released on Wednesday, but must follow a number of conditions, including putting up a $2000 deposit, he must be home between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. He must also surrender his passport and have no communication with the other defendants or be in the jurisdiction of St. Maurice, Quebec.

Aucoin is expected back in court in Shawinigan on April 28.