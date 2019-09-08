Provincial disaster relief funding now available for Dorian damage

Disaster relief funding is now available for those affected by post-tropical storm Dorian, the provincial government said Thursday.

The provincial government's Disaster Financial Assistance program will be used to help homeowners, small businesses, non-profit organizations and municipalities that suffered property damage from Dorian.

After Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas, it moved up the Atlantic coast and hit New Brunswick on Sept. 7.

The high winds and heavy rain uprooted trees and caused flooding that left tens of thousands of people without power in the province.

Damage was reported in 24 municipalities, the government said.

"This has been a difficult year for the province in terms of extreme, damaging weather," Public Safety Minister Carl Urquhart said in a news release. "But we are pleased that we can once again help New Brunswickers get back on their feet."

The program will provide up to $160,000 for structural repairs to private homes and up to $500,000 for small businesses and non-profits.

People can register online to receive a disaster relief assistance package.

Strong winds and heavy rain uprooted trees across the province during post-tropical storm Dorian. (Bobbi-Jean MacKinnon/CBC)

The deadline to submit applications is Feb. 26, 2020.

Homeowners and small businesses that are eligible will be expected to pay a deductible. Homeowners will have to pay $1,000 and small businesses must pay $5,000. The deductible can be waived if a person or business is experiencing severe financial hardship.

The statement said the program isn't a replacement for insurance and residents are asked to call their insurance companies before applying to find out if the damage is already covered.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada estimated the damage to insured property in New Brunswick to be $22.5 million.