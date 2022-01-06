Disappearance of St. Mary's First Nation woman deemed suspicious by Fredericton police

Fredericton police say the disappearance of 38-year-old Erin Brooks is being treated as suspicious, and they're investigating the possibility of foul play.

Police called on the public Thursday to come forward with any tips to help find Brooks, a member of St. Mary's First Nation who hasn't been seen since Dec. 27.

Police were not available to answer questions.

"This case has left us ... my community and our nation shocked, but we remain determined to locate Erin and bring her home safely," St. Mary's Chief Allan Polchies said.

"We are sadly not immune to the reality of Indigenous women that are substantially more likely to go missing or become victims of crime in Canada."

St. Mary's First Nation Chief Allan Polchies say Brooks's disappearance has shocked the community, and it needs answers. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Polchies said many in the community have rallied to help find Brooks and have contributed to a reward of more than $10,000 for anyone with information that leads to finding Brooks.

Polchies said he and band councillors planned to speak with detectives later Thursday about further information on the case and the efforts of police to find Brooks.

The search has been difficult on the family, two of whom say they last saw Brooks during a Christmas gathering.

Erin Brooks and her younger sister Morgan Henderson. (Submitted by Morgan Henderson)

Brooks's family describes her as about five foot two inches tall and 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair with bangs and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown jacket and black boots.

She was seen in security camera footage at the Smoke Shop in the First Nation the evening of Dec. 27.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Fredericton police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477.

"It's very disheartening that these things happen in our country, and we need answers," Polchies said.